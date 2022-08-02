Phillies pull off balancing act with deadline deals for Noah Syndergaard, CF Brandon Marsh, reliever David Robertson

Dave Dombrowski continued to juggle the present and the future Tuesday.

The Phillies' president of baseball operations bolstered Philadelphia’s chances of making the postseason for the first time since 2011 with trades for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, reliever David Robertson and center fielder Brandon Marsh.

But just as important, he did not compromise Philadelphia’s long-term future by including top pitching prospects Andrew Painter, Mick Abel and Griff McGarry in any of those deals.

“I know we’re a better ballclub (after the trades),” Dombrowski said on a Zoom call about an hour after the 6 p.m. MLB trade deadline. “We tried to address certain areas. We have a tough division … but I think we’re better.”

Dombrowski said the interest in Painter, Abel and McGarry was tremendous.

“Off the charts,” Dombrowski said. “Really, until today, I couldn’t get anybody off those three names. Those were the three names that kept coming up. We just didn’t want to trade those guys.”

The Phillies began Tuesday 55-47, one game ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the National League's sixth and final playoff spot.

A breakdown of the Phillies' transactions:

Traded outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez to the Los Angeles Angels for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard

The Phillies made this deal moments before the deadline.

“I was starting to think we weren’t going to get a starting pitcher,” Dombrowski said. “The asks were very high. At the last minute, (the Angels) came back to us and asked about Syndergaard. We’ve been talking to them about Syndergaard for a couple of days.”

The Phillies needed to bolster their starting rotation after losing Zach Eflin for what is likely the rest of the season with a knee injury. Syndergaard, nicknamed Thor, rose to stardom with the New York Mets, finishing 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA in 2016 and 13-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 2018.

But he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020.

The 29-year-old Syndergaard, who will be a free agent at the season’s end, was 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA for the Angels this season. His fastball averaged 99.7 mph in 2017 compared to 94.5 mph this season.

“His stuff is down from where he was in the past,” Dombrowski said. “But he’s still throwing in the mid-90s with tremendous sink. He’s pitched very effectively this year in a five- (or) six-inning type role. With our other starters in the rotation, we weren’t looking for a No. 1 type guy.”

Moniak was the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft. But he has batted .129 in 47 MLB games. Dombrowski said Moniak could benefit from a change of scenery.

Traded minor league catcher Logan O’Hoppe to the Angels for center fielder Brandon Marsh.

Manager Rob Thomson told reporters in Atlanta that Marsh will be the everyday center fielder and probably make his Philadelphia debut Thursday at Citizens Bank Park against the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies haven’t had a reliable center fielder since they traded away Shane Victorino in 2012. Marsh, 24, could solve that issue, at least defensively. Dombrowski described Marsh as a Gold Glove- caliber center fielder.

“It’s hard to find a center fielder,” Dombrowski said. “He’s a premium defensive center fielder.”

Marsh had a disappointing batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .226/.284/.353 with 117 strikeouts in 292 at-bats for the Angels.

“He’s still young and growing from an offensive perspective,” Dombrowski said. “But our hitting people think he has some very correctable areas for them to work with.”

And with Jean Segura and Bryce Harper set to return from injuries, the Phillies can sacrifice offense for defense with Marsh. Dombrowski said Segura could return from his broken finger Thursday, and Harper had the pins removed from his broken thumb Monday. Dombrowski said Harper already had begun to hit off a tee.

The left-handed Marsh gives the Phillies some roster certainty. He is not arbitration eligible until 2025 and can’t become a free agent until 2028.

O’Hoppe was considered one of the organization’s top prospects. He posted a .275/.392/.496 slash line in 75 games with Double-A Reading this season. But his future was limited because the Phillies have catcher J.T. Realmuto under contract through 2025.

“We’ve always said if we’re going to trade Logan O’Hoppe,” Dombrowski said, “we want to trade him for a young positional player at a spot where we can plug him in and have that person be there for years to come.”

Traded mid-level pitching prospect Ben Brown to the Chicago Cubs for reliever Dave Robertson

This will be Robertson’s second stint with the Phillies.

The first came in 2019, when he appeared in just seven games and had to undergo Tommy John surgery. But now the 37-year-old is healthy and should bolster the bullpen.

“Excited for the second chance,” Robertson tweeted. “Let’s go.”

Robertson, who can be a free agent at the end of the season, has experience in big games with a 5-0 record and a 3.11 ERA in 33 postseason games. Robertson was 3-0 with 14 saves and a 2.23 ERA for the Cubs this season.

“He’s been through everything as a big league reliever in high-leverage situations,” Dombrowski said. “We’re going to be in some big games down the stretch, and I know that he’ll be able to handle those situations.”

Designated Odubel Herrera and Jeurys Familia for assignment

To make room for Robertson and Marsh on the roster, the Phillies designated Herrera and Familia for assignment. The move means their tenures with Philadelphia are most likely over.

Herrera, who has long drawn the ire of Phillies fans for his inconsistent play and mental mistakes, has a slash line of .238/.279/.378 this year.

The Phillies signed Familia to a one-year $6 million contract, but he struggled this season with a 6.09 ERA.