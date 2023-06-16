Griff McGarry’s first full count of his June 10 start came three batters in against Binghamton’s Luke Ritter.

The Phillies’ No. 4 prospect according to Baseball America fell behind 2-0 and 3-1 before getting Ritter looking.

McGarry had five more full counts in that start. He registered strikeouts in four of them.

The 24-year-old right-hander allowed only two walks and no hits in five scoreless innings for Double-A Reading. It was the best start of his abbreviated season, one that increased optimism throughout the organization.

“The highlights for me were there were a few 3-2 counts where I stuck with it,” McGarry said. “Guys fouled off pitches, the at-bats went into deeper counts, (but) I came out on top.”

McGarry got a delayed start to this season because of an oblique injury. He’s had just one hiccup in his six starts (six earned runs in four innings May 30 at New Hampshire).

The University of Virginia product stretched out to 79 pitches in the Binghamton start. He said his body feels great. His arm feels great.

Now it’s a matter of working to become more efficient.

“My goal this year is to limit walk rates,” McGarry said. “In those big moments, if you mess up one pitch the guy’s going down to first base.

“I was on the same page with catcher Max McDowell the whole game. If I shook him off, he would go to the same pitch I was thinking. It was a pretty fluid game. I felt in control for most of it.”

McGarry averages 5.2 walks per nine innings in his three minor league seasons — which offsets his 13.2 strikeouts per nine. He is down to 3.9 walks this season.

The 2021 fifth-round pick knows the way to consistently pitching six innings or more is to limit the lengthy at-bats as well as the walk totals.

He threw 77 and 79 pitches, respectively, in his previous two starts doing so while working with a pitch clock.

“We talk about controlling tempo,” Reading pitching coach Brad Bergesen said. “You see that with a lot of pitchers. After a hitter or two, they get out of whack. I talk about that a lot with Griff. He recognizes what he need to do and can do it working around the pitch clock,” Bergesen added.

Like others, McGarry has figured out a way to maintain a good pace while not overdoing it when things go awry.

Previously, pitchers could take a moment to clean their spikes, work the rosin bag or adjust their hats and wipe away the sweat. Instead, McGarry gets to the rubber as soon as can. That’s where he takes a few seconds to regroup. With multiple pitch clocks within sight, pitchers know exactly how much time they have to avoid a violation.

Reading pitchers had 17 violations entering Wednesday’s game against Hartford — none against McGarry.

“You can’t change time on the clock,” he said. “It’s just more of being aware of it. It’s like, ‘OK, I’ve got 10 seconds. I don’t need to rush back on the mound.’ I can let it go to two seconds.

“I think when I slow the game down, I’ve still got time on the clock. It’s not too big of an issue for me. Having 15 seconds I don’t need to hop on (the mound) right away.”

McGarry has a plus fastball to lead his four-pitch arsenal. He said he’s not afraid to use any of them at any time.

Hartford’s Matt Rudick worked a leadoff walk in the fourth inning of the June 10 game. A passed ball followed a batter later, but McGarry stayed focused on what he could control. He retired the next two hitters — both on full counts.

McGarry’s toughest obstacle so far this year was the rehab process at the Phillies’ spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida. It was the second spring in a row that an oblique injury set him back. But he stuck to the process and was back on the mound May 5 for low-A Clearwater. Opponents are batting just .177 so far against McGarry with two homers among seven extra-base hits.

“Initially, it was a lot of breathing, activation for the muscle,” McGarry said of his rehab process. “It was pretty tough because (the oblique) does effect everything.

“Once I got over first hump, I started to see light at the end of the tunnel, like, ‘Yeah, I am all right. I’m glad to be back up here in full stride.”