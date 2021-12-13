Phillies' possible post-lockout trade chips include Alec Bohm

To be clear, the odds of Bohm being anywhere other than at third base for the Phillies on opening day aren't great. Given his place at the bottom of the salary scale and the team's needs at other positions, he almost certainly will get another chance to take hold of the job after a season in which he struggled and got demoted to Triple A.

But, well, what if ... ?

The Oakland A's are expected to continue shopping many of their increasingly expensive arbitration-eligible players, including third baseman Matt Chapman, whose 2022 salary is pegged at $9.5 million by MLB Trade Rumors' projections. Nobody knows what the rules will be under the next CBA, but under the current system, Chapman has two more seasons of club control. Bohm has five.

Chapman, 28, is coming off a bad year (.210/.314/.403, 32.5% strikeout rate) in which he still slugged 27 homers and won his third Gold Glove. What if the A's would swap him for Bohm, or even expand the deal to include Chapman and center fielder Ramón Laureano?

Or what if Cleveland would want Bohm as part of a package for star third baseman José Ramírez?

You get the idea.

"I wouldn't discount anything," Dombrowski said, "if it makes sense for us."

