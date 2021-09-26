Phillies playoff hopes fading away after loss to Pirates

PHILADELPHIA — One by one, the Phillies' pitchers took the mound Sunday afternoon.

It started with a 23-year-old making his major league debut.

Then came someone who hadn’t thrown in a big-league game since July, followed by more relievers from the back of the bullpen.

Eventually, one of these risky choices was going to backfire. It happened in the seventh inning with temperamental left-hander Jose Alvarado and with rookie Adonis Medina in the eighth.

The only way for the Phillies to survive was to hit and score plenty of runs.

They got shut out.

Philadelphia’s playoff hopes absorbed a critical blow as it lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 before 29,336 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies (81-75) and the National League East-leading Braves will meet in a three-game series that starts Tuesday night in Atlanta. Philadelphia, which is seeking its first postseason appearance since 2011, will start that series at least two games back in the lost column, meaning the Phillies probably needs to win all three games to maintain a realistic chance of making the postseason.