Phillies playoff hopes continue to fade as the frustrating losses mount
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, left, is forced out at first base by Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen on a groundout during the third inning of an interleague baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum - staff, AP

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies began this current six-game homestand needing to go 4-2 or 5-1 to bolster their playoff hopes.

They're off to an 0-2 start.

Francisco Mejia hit a three-run home run off Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the top of the ninth inning to propel the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-4 win before 25,552 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

In a season of disappointing defeats, this loss was a crusher. Philadelphia could have picked up ground on the idle Atlanta Braves. Instead, the Phillies (63-63) fell five games back of first-place Atlanta in the National League East.

"It's disappointing," Wheeler said. "He (manager Joe Girardi) trusted me. I didn't do my job. It stinks."

The loss was disappointing in so many ways.

The Phillies rallied twice to tie the game.

The first time on Bryce Harper's two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.

The second on Rhys Hoskins' solo shot in the bottom of the eighth.

Wheeler pitched well. He struck out 10 - the seventh time he reached the double digit mark this season.

Wheeler had allowed a run in the eighth. He threw 93 pitches to that point. Girardi allowed him to pitch the ninth.

"I liked his stuff," Girardi said. "His stuff is as good as anyone we have. He has the ability to get strikeouts. He just made a mistake."

Yandy Diaz led off for Tampa with a single, and Kevin Kiermaier followed with a double over the third base bag. Girardi said he thought the ball was foul.

After the double, Mejia pulled a fastball 409 feet into the second deck in right field to give Tampa a 7-4 lead. Both Mejia and Kiermaier's hits came on 0-2 counts.

"I felt good enough to go back out there," Wheeler said. "I don't know. I just didn't execute a couple of pitches right there."

Tampa (79-48) leads the American League East. The Rays lineup isn't overpowering. The biggest difference between them and the Phillies on Wednesday was defense.

Tampa makes diving stops on hard-hit groundballs. Balls hit in the outfield gaps that appear to be sure doubles are cutoff for singles.

Meanwhile, left fielder Andrew McCutchen dropped a fly ball that led to two Tamp runs in the top of the fourth. Girardi said McCutchen lost the ball in the lights.

To his credit, Hoskins is persevering through a severe groin injury to play. But he can't play back-to-back games, and the injury limits his range at first base.

"He's giving everything he's got," Girardi said of Hoskins. He's guttng through this."

The Phillies begin a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks swept the Phillies in Arizona last week.

If they want to make the playoffs for the first ttime since 2011, the Phillies might just have to return the favor this weekend.

