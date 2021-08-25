Phillies playoff hopes continue to fade as the frustrating losses mount

"I liked his stuff," Girardi said. "His stuff is as good as anyone we have. He has the ability to get strikeouts. He just made a mistake."

Yandy Diaz led off for Tampa with a single, and Kevin Kiermaier followed with a double over the third base bag. Girardi said he thought the ball was foul.

After the double, Mejia pulled a fastball 409 feet into the second deck in right field to give Tampa a 7-4 lead. Both Mejia and Kiermaier's hits came on 0-2 counts.

"I felt good enough to go back out there," Wheeler said. "I don't know. I just didn't execute a couple of pitches right there."

Tampa (79-48) leads the American League East. The Rays lineup isn't overpowering. The biggest difference between them and the Phillies on Wednesday was defense.

Tampa makes diving stops on hard-hit groundballs. Balls hit in the outfield gaps that appear to be sure doubles are cutoff for singles.

Meanwhile, left fielder Andrew McCutchen dropped a fly ball that led to two Tamp runs in the top of the fourth. Girardi said McCutchen lost the ball in the lights.

To his credit, Hoskins is persevering through a severe groin injury to play. But he can't play back-to-back games, and the injury limits his range at first base.