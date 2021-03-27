Phillies' players believe it's time to win, but doubt lingers outside the organization

The defending American League champion Tampa Bay Rays are proof you don't need a long list of superstars to win your division. What you do need is good pitching, and the Phillies believe they have that.

Nola might not be in the same class as deGrom or Scherzer — how many pitchers are? — but he is deserving of his staff ace title. If Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin live up to the expectations the Philies have for them, then the team is in the conversation about the best trio of starters in the division.

Everybody knows the bullpen looks a lot different than it did a year ago, and everybody knows the bullpen has to be better. A lot better.

"We have some arms," backup catcher Andrew Knapp said. "This is the best set of arms I've seen since I've been here. The lineup is what it is. You can go up and down our lineup and see the names and the talent there, but I think what we've lacked the last couple of years is the depth when it comes to arms, especially in the bullpen.

"I think we just have a ton of experience, too, here. We have a lot of guys who have pitched in big games with other teams — playoffs and pennant chases. We're really excited. We love the way our lineup and our staff and our bullpen stack up against pretty much any team out there."