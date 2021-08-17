Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson gives his strikeouts more meaning with donations to local charities

He and his wife went on mission trips to Haiti and the Dominican Republic and raised more than $160,000 for the Boys and Girls Club while he was pitching for the Twins.

"It's a big part of what my wife and I believe in," said Gibson. "We know that we've been given a lot and have been put into a really fortunate situation for our whole lives, basically. We really feel like it's important to show love and give hope to people who maybe don't have it on a day-to-day basis. It's a lot of fun to be a part of it."

Smith said Gibson's work with Cradles to Crayons shows the "deep connection" that athletes and their families can bring to new cities. Gibson's support, she said, "means an enormous amount."

"The Phillies are so near and dear to the rest of Philadelphia that this sort of sets an example and helps us engage other people who may be interested and be hearing about us for the first time just because we're connected to someone who has such a high profile," Smith said.

"Kids need our help," Smith said. "With the impact of COVID, poverty has become more significant, quite frankly, for many of our communities throughout the region."