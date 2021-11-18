Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper wins NL MVP

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harper was at his best after the All-Star break when he batted .338 with 20 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .713 slugging percentage in 73 games.

"Playing every game in the second half, I was very excited about that," Harper said. "I was ready to go. I wanted to play every single day for my city, Philadelphia, the fan base and my teammates as well."

But despite Harper’s individual brilliance, the Phillies finished 82-80 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season since signing him.

It is critical the Phillies don’t waste any more of Harper’s prime years and work this offseason to build a team around him capable of ending the postseason drought.

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres were the other two finalist for this year's MVP. Harper joins Jimmy Rollins (2007), Ryan Howard (2006), Schmidt (1980, 1981, 1986), Jim Konstanty (1950) and Chuck Klein (1932) as Phillies MVP winners.