Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper wins NL MVP

Bryce Harper has done his part.
Now, the Phillies must do their’s.
Harper won the National League Most Valuable Player award Thursday. The outfielder received 17 of a possible 30 first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Former Phillies great and three-time NL MVP Mike Schmidt presented the award to Harper on the MLB Network. Harper also won the NL MVP with the Washington Nationals in 2015.
Surrounded by his family, Harper became when emotional when the announcement was made.
"I'm just overwhelmed for sure," he said on the MLB Network. "Very excited. I have a ton of people to thank."
Harper, 29, boasted a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .309/.429/.615.
He also hit 35 home runs, scored 101 runs and had 84 RBIs. Harper led the NL in slugging percentage, doubles (42) and OPS (1.044). He overcame getting hit in the face by a 97 mph from St. Louis Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera on April 28. Harper returned to the lineup on May 2.
"This year was tough," Harper said. "I started off getting hit in the face. It was definitely a tough couple of days for me, a tough couple of weeks for me trying to get back. I was able to get back. My teammates were incredible throughout the whole process."
Harper was at his best after the All-Star break when he batted .338 with 20 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .713 slugging percentage in 73 games.
"Playing every game in the second half, I was very excited about that," Harper said. "I was ready to go. I wanted to play every single day for my city, Philadelphia, the fan base and my teammates as well."
But despite Harper’s individual brilliance, the Phillies finished 82-80 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season since signing him.
It is critical the Phillies don’t waste any more of Harper’s prime years and work this offseason to build a team around him capable of ending the postseason drought.
Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres were the other two finalist for this year's MVP. Harper joins Jimmy Rollins (2007), Ryan Howard (2006), Schmidt (1980, 1981, 1986), Jim Konstanty (1950) and Chuck Klein (1932) as Phillies MVP winners.
“What Bryce did this season was extraordinary,” said Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton in a statement. “With this award he joins a fraternity of some of the greatest players to ever wear a Phillies uniform. I am so happy for Bryce that his historic 2021 season is being recognized with numerous honors and the pinnacle of them all, the Most Valuable Player Award.”
Harper seems to understand perfectly what it to means to play professional sports in a Northeast city with passionate fans. He hasn’t made a wrong move — on or off the field — since he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in the spring of 2019.
One of the highlights of every Phillies home game comes when Harper takes the field for the top of the first inning. He sprints to right field, bows to the fans in the stands and then pumps his fist into the air while the crowd salutes him back with cheers.
"I love my team," Harper said. "I love the city of Philadelphia. I'm so grateful to know I signed in the right place with the right people."
