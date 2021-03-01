Phillies, Orioles play to 4-4 tie in 7 innings

DJ Stewart homered off Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola and the Baltimore Orioles played the Phillies to a 4-4 tie in seven innings Monday in Clearwater, Florida.
Baltimore leadoff man Austin Hays got two hits.
Well-traveled Matt Joyce homered in his first spring game for the Phillies. The 36-year-old, left-handed hitter also walked and drove in two runs.
Nola gave up two runs on four hits in two innings.
He struck out one, walked none and threw 21 of his 29 pitches for strikes.
Both teams are 0-1-1 in the Grapefruit League.
The Phillies will play the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida, at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday.
— Press staff, reports
