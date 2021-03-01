 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillies, Orioles play to 4-4 tie in 7 innings
0 comments

Phillies, Orioles play to 4-4 tie in 7 innings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DJ Stewart homered off Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola and the Baltimore Orioles played the Phillies to a 4-4 tie in seven innings Monday in Clearwater, Florida.

Baltimore leadoff man Austin Hays got two hits.

Well-traveled Matt Joyce homered in his first spring game for the Phillies. The 36-year-old, left-handed hitter also walked and drove in two runs.

Nola gave up two runs on four hits in two innings.

He struck out one, walked none and threw 21 of his 29 pitches for strikes.

Both teams are 0-1-1 in the Grapefruit League.

The Phillies will play the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida, at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday.

— Press staff, reports

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News