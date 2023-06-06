PHILADELPHIA — Slowly but surely, the Phillies’ offseason plan is coming together.

So what if it’s early June? Better late than never.

Taijuan Walker threw seven shutout innings as the Phillies won their fourth straight with a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers before 36,664 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save. Kyle Schwarber’s solo home run leading off the bottom of the first proved to be the only run the Phillies needed.

Philadelphia signed Walker to a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason. Walker’s longest and easily his best outing of the season came one night after shortstop Trea Turner hit two home runs to propel Philadelphia to an 8-3 win over the Tigers.

Turner has struggled with a .243/.286/.398 slash line after signing an 11-year, $300-million contract in the offseason. Walker, like Turner, struggled the first two months of the season. He began Tuesday with a 4-3 record and a 5.65 ERA.

Kimbrel was another notable offseason addition, having signed a one-year $10 million deal. He has pitched better than expected, firmly establishing himself as the team's closer.

Maybe all Walker and Turner needed was time.

“Three months into it, now I feel really good where I’m at with everything,” Walker said. “Anytime when you go to a new team there’s a period where you have to adjust and get comfortable.”

Walker was dominant from the start Tuesday. He struck out the side in the top of the first and finished with eight strikeouts and two hits allowed.

Walker did not appear comfortable in his last start, lasting just four innings in a loss to the New York Mets on June 1.

Afterward, he said he has been searching for a consistent form all season.

He apparently found something. Walker’s fastball averaged 94.7 mph Tuesday, up 1.6 mph from his season average. Walker said a 94 mph fastball translates into a swing-and-miss. A 92 mph fastball is a foul ball.

Walker attributed his improvement to being more athletic between starts by fielding ground balls and running sprints.

“The body just feels a lot better,” Walker said. “Just being athletic, I just have to make sure my body is good and loose.”

Kimbrel was just as impressive as Walker, maybe moreso. The reliever’s fastball averaged 97.2 mph. He has nine saves and has not allowed a run in eight of his last 10 outings.

“He’s dominant,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He tunnels that breaking ball off that high fastball. It’s a tough at-bat for guys. I wasn’t sure we were getting that type of velocity at the start of the year, but I’m glad we got it.”

Walker’s, Turner’s and Kimbrel’s performances this week give Philadelphia (29-32) hope. Walker and Turner have taken a lot of heat from fans and media for the Phillies‘ slow start this season.

It’s hard to imagine Philadelphia returning to the playoffs without at least representative seasons from all three. This week has been a positive step forward.

“Whenever you step onto a new team, I wouldn’t say you’re trying to fit in or something like that,” Schwarber said. “You just want to find your stride. The way that these guys have been going about their business and attacking the work it’s been A-plus. To see the performance on the field is not surprising. We know the players that we got.”

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinstry rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .227 Maton 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Short 2b-cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288 Cabrera dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .202 Rogers c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .149 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .188 a-Ibáñez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .177 Totals 30 0 3 0 3 13

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .173 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Harper dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Turner ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Stott 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Ellis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Sosa 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Clemens 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Totals 27 1 3 1 0 9

Detroit 000 000 000—0 3 1 Philadelphia 100 000 00x—1 3 0

a-struck out for Marisnick in the 8th.

E—Maton (4). LOB—Detroit 6, Philadelphia 2. 2B—Cabrera (5). HR—Schwarber (16), off Alexander. RBIs—Schwarber (34).

Runners left in scoring position—Detroit 3 (McKinstry 3); Philadelphia 1 (Harper). RISP—Detroit 0 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 2.

LIDP—Marsh.

DP—Detroit 1 (Short, Torkelson, Short).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, L, 1-1 3 1 1 1 0 3 45 6.00 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.86 Holton 2 2 0 0 0 2 33 2.32 Vest 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 2.74

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 5-3 7 2 0 0 3 8 91 5.04 Domínguez, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.38 Kimbrel, S, 9-9 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 5.09

WP—Holton, Walker.

Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T—2:07. A—36,664 (42,901).