Phillies offense falters has Philly drops two-of-three in New York against the Mets

NEW YORK — The New York Mets dealt the Philadelphia Phillies a dose of reality Sunday afternoon.

The Mets won the finale of a three-game series 6-0 before 40,513 fans at Citi Field. New York won two-of-three from Philadelphia in a series that was widely viewed as a measuring stick for the Phillies.

The first two games — a 2-1 Phillies win Friday and 1-0 Mets victory Saturday — were tense, dramatic and well-played contests.

From Philadelphia’s perspective, Sunday was not.

“We played well defensively (in the series),” Sunday’s losing pitcher Zack Wheeler said. “Pitching did their thing except for me today. We’re playing a really good team over there. These are the kind of games you expect from two good teams. It kind of shows us where we are for the most part. If I didn’t have my thing today, it would have been a tight series all the way around.”

Wheeler allowed nine hits and six runs in six innings for his worst outing since he gave up seven runs in three innings against the Miami Marlins on April 17.

But most of the postgame focus was on Philadelphia’s offense.

The Phillies, who begin a three-game series in Cincinnati against the Reds on Monday, have not scored in 18 innings and have produced just two runs in the last 38 innings.

In fairness to the Phillies, the Mets threw high-quality pitchers — Max Scherzer on Friday, Jacob deGrom on Saturday and Chris Bassitt on Sunday.

Philadelphia was also without Bryce Harper (out since June 25 with a broken thumb) and lead-off hitter Kyle Schwarber, who had just one pinch-hit at-bat against the Mets this weekend because of mild right calf strain.

“Regardless of what (Harper and Schwarber) might have done if they’re in the lineup, they’re a presence,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “We’ve been operating without Bryce going on five or six weeks now. But definitely a different feeling without Schwarber at the top. Whether it’s at the start of the game or a big situation that comes in the middle of the game, not having that presence in the lineup stinks.”

Still, Philadelphia has to shoulder some of the blame for the offensive woes.

In many ways, the three-game series was a dress rehearsal for what the Phillies will probably face if they make the postseason. Philadelphia is likely to play a best-of-three series on the road against its opponent's top pitchers.

"When the runs are at a premium, sometimes you’re trying to do too much,” interim manager Rob Thomson said. “I saw a lot of that (Sunday). We just have to get back to basics, keep the line moving and not try to do too much.”

The Phillies had opportunities to score but could not come through with the timely hit.

They had first and second with nobody out in the top of the fourth, but Darick Hall ended that inning with a bounce out to the pitcher.

Philadelphia had runners at second and third with nobody out and the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth. The Phillies again failed to score, as Alec Bohm hit a soft line drive to second base for the third out.

Bohm also struck out with the bases loaded to end the game.

“We get a couple of more big hits we might be having a different conversation,” Hoskins said.

The Mets took control in the bottom of the fourth as three two-out hits produced four runs. Wheeler had some bad luck in the inning. Two of those hits — singles by Luis Guillorme and Brian McCann — had exit velocities of 67.9 and 67.3 mph, respectively.

Wheeler said the results were frustrating because he felt as good as he did all season.

“Just a lot of soft hits,” Wheeler said. “Today was one of the better days for me, not the results I wanted. You just have to take the good out of the bad and go with that.”

Optimism abounded after the Phillies’ win Friday. But Saturday's and Sunday’s defeats showed there is still a gap between the teams. The Mets (75-40) lead the National League East by 5.5 games. The Phillies (63-51) are in possession of the final NL wild-card spot.

The Phillies will have another chance to narrow the gap with New York this weekend when they host the Mets for four games.

Extra innings: Phillies reliever Corey Knebel left the game with a strained right lat after getting one out in the bottom of the seventh. Thomson said he will return to Philadelphia and get an MRI on Monday. …. Harper is set to take another step in his recovery from a broken thumb. Thomson said Harper will take batting practice on the field Monday in Philadelphia. … Thomson announced pitcher Bailey Falter will start one of the day/night doubleheader games against the Mets in Philadelphia on Saturday.