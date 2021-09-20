Phillies' NL East-chase hindered in 2-0 loss to 100-loss O's

The Phillies were booed off the field.

Ranger Suarez (6-5) gave up consecutive RBI singles to Pedro Severino and Ryan McKenna in the first inning before he settled down in a game he needed to win. He struck out five and his ERA bumped to 1.60.

The Phillies are in the playoff race, though years of mediocre baseball and the start of the Eagles season sapped the city of enthusiasm for the September stretch run. The team announced 21,440 fans — though far less than that seemed on hand.

Losing to the Orioles won't put a spark in the city. Or fans in the seats.

Girardi said before the game pennant races are always fun.

This one, though, crushed the Phillies.

"When you think of all the work you've put in to get to this point, to have an opportunity to get into the playoffs, to be relevant in your division," it's fun, Girardi said. "It really starts the day after last year's season. You start planning. You start working. Players start doing things. This is what it is all about. All that stuff you did in November and December, January and February, this is what it is all about. We're fortunate to be in this position. So you have to take advantage of it."