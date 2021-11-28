Phillies' next challenge: Don't waste prime years of their star players

And they need it all before any of their stars blow out the candles on another birthday cake.

Even Harper realizes the Phillies can’t merely keep throwing money at their problems, that they must incorporate more homegrown players. But a farm system doesn’t sprout overnight — or even in one offseason. Dombrowski must find creative solutions, or else compel Middleton to do something the Phillies have never done: push the payroll beyond the competitive-balance tax threshold, penalties be damned.

Regardless, Dombrowski should grasp the urgency. In 2013, he put together a Detroit Tigers team that featured Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Miguel Cabrera, Prince Fielder, Torii Hunter, and Victor Martinez — and didn’t win the World Series. A year later, he swapped Fielder for Ian Kinsler, added J.D. Martinez and David Price, and still fell short.

But at least those teams won 93 and 90 games and went to the postseason. The Phillies, under the stewardship of Andy MacPhail and Matt Klentak, lacked the organizational infrastructure to contend when they flung $330 million at Harper. Three years later, they are 191-193, 29 1/2 games worse than the three-time division champion Atlanta Braves.

Surely, then, Dombrowski’s front office must adopt a carpe diem mentality.