Phillies' new-look bullpen all about high velocity and 'creating an attitude'

“Imagine that,” Girardi said. “Those were fastballs years and years ago.”

Or even last year.

Brogdon was the Phillies’ hardest-throwing reliever then. But his 95-mph fastball to open the seventh inning Friday must’ve seemed like a cool breeze between Alvarado’s triple-digit heat and Coonrod’s 98.8 and 98.3 mph sinkers in the eighth.

“You can have high velocity and not throw strikes and then it doesn’t do you any good,” Girardi said. “You can not have high velocity and be very successful. But the high velocity gives you the opportunity to not have such pinpoint control. I thought it was something that we lacked last year.”

The Phillies aren’t relying solely on velocity. Bradley throws a curveball, Neris a splitter and Kintzler a sinker. Brogdon’s high three-quarters arm slot gives him a different look. From the left side, Romero throws a slider and Watson a changeup. All good bullpens have diversity.

They also have an attitude. Some bullpens develop theirs organically over time, but Bradley is attempting to speed up the process. The 28-year-old with the bushy beard is loud, outgoing, and “a good force for a lot of young guys,” according to Cotham. Three weeks into camp, he’s already trying to bring some swagger.