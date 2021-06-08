Phillies need 19-year-old Mick Abel to become their next ace

When he isn’t pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Class A team in Clearwater, Florida, Mick Abel is usually charting pitches. Or volunteering to be the bat boy. Or hanging with teammates. Anything to blend in.

“I was talking to one of the players and he was like, ‘I played PlayStation with Mick three or four times in his hotel room before I realized he was a first-round draft pick,’ " Clearwater pitching coach Tyler Anderson said by phone the other day. “Because he doesn’t act that way. You would never know talking to him that he’s a first-rounder or he has all this money or anything. You would have no idea.”

Not until Abel takes the mound. Then he can’t help but attract attention.

A relevant disclaimer: It has been only six starts. Abel also won’t turn 20 until the middle of August. He’s multiple years away from the big leagues. And players drafted out of high school — even 15th overall picks — often struggle in their first full year in pro ball as they adapt to the grind of a longer season than any they experienced as amateurs. The challenge figures to be even greater after not playing last year because of the pandemic.