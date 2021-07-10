Phillies’ momentum slips through Vince Velasquez’s unsteady hand in 11-5 loss to Red Sox

“You think how we lost the first one (in a June 25 doubleheader) to the Mets; we win (the second game). We lose the third game to the Mets on the Saturday, a tough loss, and we come out and win Sunday. They continue to do it. They play hard. They fight, they fight, they fight. That’s what stands out about this club to me.”

But there’s a difference between whipping up on the Cubs, who went from trade-deadline buyers to sellers in the span of 12 losses in 14 games, and trying to trade haymakers with the Red Sox, winners of 11 of 14.

And the Phillies’ inability to do the latter in the opener of a three-game series here probably says as much about them as successfully accomplishing the former, which is to say, not very much at all.

If anything, the last five games only reinforced what everyone already knows. When the best players on the Phillies’ $200 million roster are at their best, it’s a team that can compete with anyone. When they don’t, there isn’t enough depth through the middle and the bottom of the roster to compensate.

Velasquez has been part of that group for six years. The Phillies have stuck with him because he reels off stretches like earlier this season when he posted a 2.30 ERA in six starts after reentering the rotation.