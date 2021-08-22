Phillies minor leaguer Zach Warren hasn't allowed a run in a month: Local minor leaguers update

Adams, 26, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 innings (16 games) with the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers). In 27 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 3-3 with a 2.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 45¹/³ innings.

Gatto, 26, a St. Augustine Prep graduate from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, with the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres), was 1-4 with a 9.11 ERA in eight starts and 27²/³ innings.

Kennedy spent most of the season with the Chihuahuas before landing on the injured list June 5. In 11 games this season with three minor-league teams (three with the ACL Padres and one with the San Antonio Missions), he was 1-6 with a 7.62 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41¹/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.