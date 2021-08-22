 Skip to main content
Phillies minor leaguer Zach Warren hasn't allowed a run in a month: Local minor leaguers update
Local minor leaguers

Zach Warren

St. Augustine Prep graduate Zach Warren, seen pitching in 2018 for the Lakewood BlueClaws, now Jersey Shore, was boasting a 2.23 ERA in 29 games with double-A Reading Fightin Phils through Thursday.

 Michael Dill, Provided

It’s been about a month since Zach Warren last allowed a run.

Through Thursday, the left-handed Philadelphia Phillies minor-leaguer, pitching with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils, had not allowed a run since July 20. The last earned run he’d allowed was July 11. Since July 11, a span of 12²/³ innings, his ERA with Reading had plummeted from 3.04 to 2.23.

In his most recent appearance through Thursday, Warren allowed two hits and a walk and struck out one in one inning in Reading’s 1-0 loss to the Akron RubberDucks on Aug. 14. He loaded the bases with two outs but got out of the jam.

The 25-year-old St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland was 1-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 29 appearances with Reading, having struck out 57 in 36¹/³ innings through Thursday. He had played in 31 games this season, including two with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and had a 4.30 ERA in 37²/³ innings.

In 126 minor-league games over four seasons, Warren was 5-9 with a 3.03 ERA and 279 strikeouts in 187¹/³ innings. He was picked in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.

Here are updates on 11 other local players, with stats through Thursday:

Triple-ARHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), was 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 appearances (21 innings). In 30 games this season between Single-A and Triple-A, Adams was 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31²/³ innings.

Adams, 26, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 innings (16 games) with the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers). In 27 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 3-3 with a 2.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 45¹/³ innings.

Gatto, 26, a St. Augustine Prep graduate from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, with the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres), was 1-4 with a 9.11 ERA in eight starts and 27²/³ innings.

Kennedy spent most of the season with the Chihuahuas before landing on the injured list June 5. In 11 games this season with three minor-league teams (three with the ACL Padres and one with the San Antonio Missions), he was 1-6 with a 7.62 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41¹/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, has been on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list since June 25 with a left back disc injury. He is with the St. Paul Saints.

Stashak has pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two stints this season with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances this year. He’s allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15²/³ innings. He struck out 26.

The Mays Landing resident was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

Double-ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22.

Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 22, playing for the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), was hitting .232 with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 runs and 23 RBIs in 44 games. In 64 games with two minor-league teams, Kennedy was batting .267 (70 for 262) with nine doubles, a triple, 14 homers, 41 runs and 43 RBIs.

Kennedy’s 14 home runs so far this season are more than double his previous three seasons combined (11). Through 282 minor-league games, he was hitting .279 with 53 doubles, 14 triples, 25 homers and 144 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Single-A (high)LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, with the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), picked up his second win of the season Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks and striking out four in six innings. He was 2-7 with a 4.84 ERA in 16 starts (70²/³ innings).

In 35 career minor-league starts, he was 5-16 with a 5.00 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 136²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

Single-A (low)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins), had not pitched since Aug. 10. In eight games this season (seven starts), Mooney’s first in the minors, he was 0-1 with a 0.84 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 21¹/³ innings.

The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his pro debut May 6.

Rookie LeagueLHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), with the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Los Angeles, was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in six appearances and 9¹/³ innings. On Tuesday, he allowed one run in two innings, striking out three. The 21-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. On Thursday, he pitched two shutout innings, allowing a hit, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out two. In five games (one start), McKenna has allowed 10 runs in 5¹/³ innings with 10 strikeouts. The 19-year-old from Cape May Court House signed a minor-league deal in June 2020.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), taken 26th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB draft on July 11, has not made his professional debut.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 JRusso@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_Russo

