 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillies make roster moves; Who was sent to the minor leagues?
0 comments

Phillies make roster moves; Who was sent to the minor leagues?

{{featured_button_text}}
Phillies Pirates Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) slides safely into third with an RBI triple, as Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm waits for the late relay throw during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 31, 2021.

 Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP

Alec Bohm was one of baseball’s top rookies last season.

Now, he’s back in the minor leagues.

The Phillies reactivated Rhys Hoskins from the 10-day injured list before Sunday’s game in San Diego against the Padres.

To make room for Hoskins, they sent Bohm to the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Bohm, 25, had a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .245/.302/.342. he has also committed 16 errors. 

Bohm’s performance might just be the Phillies biggest disappointment of this season. He batted .338 with a .400 on-base percentage in 44 games last season.

The Phillies (62-61) began Sunday five games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News