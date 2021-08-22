Phillies make roster moves; Who was sent to the minor leagues?

Alec Bohm was one of baseball’s top rookies last season.

Now, he’s back in the minor leagues.

The Phillies reactivated Rhys Hoskins from the 10-day injured list before Sunday’s game in San Diego against the Padres.

To make room for Hoskins, they sent Bohm to the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Bohm, 25, had a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .245/.302/.342. he has also committed 16 errors.

Bohm’s performance might just be the Phillies biggest disappointment of this season. He batted .338 with a .400 on-base percentage in 44 games last season.

The Phillies (62-61) began Sunday five games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

