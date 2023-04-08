PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos just wanted to give Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz “a friendly hello.”

Castellanos’ congeniality led the Phillies to their most dramatic win of the young season Saturday afternoon.

Bryson Stott’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Phillies an improbable 3-2 win. Philadelphia trailed 2-0 at the start of the inning. Castellenos fueled the rally with a lead-off walk and some daring base-running.

“Anytime you start the ninth with an at-bat like Nick had, it's electric,” Stott said. “The at-bats that followed were also electric.”

The Phillies won despite the first three hitters in the batting order — Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto — going 0 for 10 with nine strikeouts.

“There’s plenty of ways to win games,” Castellanos said, “other than hitting balls out of the park. We just had to find any to get it done. Sometimes you have to play small ball.”

Castellanos signed a five-year, $100-million contract last season but struggled with just 13 home runs. His performance Saturday will go a long way toward turning him into a fan favorite.

Reds pitching dominated the first eight innings.

Starting pitcher Nick Lodolo threw seven shutout innings with a career-high 12 strikeouts. Diaz struck out Turner, Schwarber and Realmuto in the eighth.

Castellanos led off the ninth and drew a 3-2 walk. He might not have shown the same patience last season.

“Getting started, we’re down by two. I know even if I hit a home run, we’re still down,” Castellanos said. “I’m really just focusing on getting a good pitch to hit and making him throw strikes.”

He moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on Alec Bohm’s single up the middle.

This is where the fun began.

Left-handed Brandon Marsh stepped to the plate to pinch-hit. Reds third baseman Spencer Steer shifted toward shortstop. Shortstop Kevin Newman moved closer to second base.

Castellanos took advantage and began to dance off third base toward home plate. The crowd roared with each step he took.

“I don’t know who their infield coordinator is over there,” Castellanos said. “But I guess they thought it was a good idea. They were playing the shift or whatever. I was going to get as much (of a lead) as I was allowed to get.”

Castellanos did more than take a big lead. He clapped his hands and waved at Diaz. Castellanos called it "a friendly hello." Diaz at one point broke bluffed like he was going to run at Castellano and chase him back to third. Castellanos even surprised himself with his lead.

“At one point, I was like, ‘I’m pretty close to home plate,’ ” Castellanos said. “If I can get into the pitcher’s line of sight, and he’s looking at me when he’s coming set … if they’re giving me that much room, why not take advantage of it?”

The momentum built in the Phillies' favor. Marsh singled to right to score Castellanos and make it 2-1 Reds. After a pitching change that brought Red reliever Ian Gibaut into the game, Edmundo Sosa tied the score with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Marsh then stole second, and Stott bounced a single through to right field to knock in the winning run.

The Phillies (3-5) dropped five of their first six games. But they now have won two straight and three of their last four.

For the first time Saturday, the Phillies appeared to have the mojo back that carried them to the World Series last season.

“Everyone was standing, and it was loud,” Stott said. "It kind of felt like October again.”

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. India 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .280 Steer 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Myers 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Stephenson dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .385 Newman ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222 Friedl lf-cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .360 Fairchild rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 a-Vosler ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Barrero cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 b-Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .294 Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167 1-Benson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Maile c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 33 2 8 2 2 5

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .343 Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259 Castellanos rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .222 Bohm 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .321 Harrison lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100 c-Marsh ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .316 Sosa 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .357 Stott 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .419 Pache cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .125 Totals 30 3 6 3 3 15

Cincinnati 100 000 001_2 8 2 Philadelphia 000 000 003_3 6 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Fairchild in the 7th. b-lined out for Barrero in the 7th. c-singled for Harrison in the 9th.

1-ran for Casali in the 8th.

E_Lodolo (1), Steer (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Pache (1). HR_Steer (2), off Falter. RBIs_Steer (2), Fraley (5), Marsh (4), Sosa (3), Stott (1). SB_Marsh (1). SF_Fraley, Sosa. S_Pache.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Friedl, Stephenson); Philadelphia 3 (Schwarber 3). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; Philadelphia 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Vosler. LIDP_Fraley. GIDP_Stott.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Newman, Myers); Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos, Bohm, Castellanos).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lodolo 7 3 0 0 2 12 106 1.50 Díaz, L, 0-1, H, 1 1 2 3 3 1 3 32 9.00 Gibaut, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.45

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Falter 5 4 1 1 0 2 86 2.61 Bellatti 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Brogdon 1 2 0 0 1 1 15 3.60 Domínguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 12.00 Vasquez, W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 1 24 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 2-2, Domínguez 2-0. IBB_off Lodolo (Turner). HBP_Vasquez (Maile). WP_Díaz. PB_Casali (1).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:47. A_44,526 (42,901).

