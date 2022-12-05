Phillies make big free agent move

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said this fall that team would "push the needle" to try to win.

He wasn't kidding around.

ESPN.com was first to report and multiple media sources confirmed that the Phillies signed free agent shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract with a full no-trade clause Monday afternoon.

Turner, 29, batted .298 with 21 home runs, 101 runs scored, 100 RBIs and 27 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

The three-time All Star's presence at the top of the order makes the Phillies one of baseball’s best offensive teams. Turner is durable, playing at least 148 games three of the past four seasons.

The reported signing came on the first day of baseball’s annual winter meetings in San Diego.

With the signing the Phillies build on the momentum created by their World Series appearance.

The Phillies were expected to sign one of the four high-profile free agent shortstops this offseason. In addition to Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts are also free agents this offseason.

Philadelphia had an opening at shortstop after it declined to sign second baseman Jean Segura. With Turner’s signing, last year’s shortstop Bryson Stott will shift to second base.

Turner’s signing also gives the Phillies an offensive boost because the team announced earlier this fall that Bryce Harper could be out until the All Star after undergoing Tommy John surgery last month.

Turner could bat leadoff for the Phillies. This would enable Philadelphia to drop last year’s leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber and his 46 home runs a few spots in order to take better advantage of his power.

Turner emerged as one of baseball’s best shortstops in 2018 with the Washington Nationals when he led the National League with 43 stolen bases. Turner helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series

The Nationals traded Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline. He led the NL that season with a .328 batting average and 32 steals.

Turner has connections to the Phillies. Harper is a former teammate and current Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long was the Nationals hitting coach.

Turner will earn about $27.3 million per season. That’s less than the combined $28.7 million the Phillies paid middle infielders Segura and Didi Gregorius last season. Philadelphia released Gregorius last August.

Philadelphia should still have enough money to sign a starting pitcher and an outfielder this offseason.

Turner’s contract will end after the 2033 season when he is 40-years-old. Harper will be 38 when his contract ends after the 2031 season.

Clearly, the future is now for the Phillies.