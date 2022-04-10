Phillies lose for first time this season, 4-1; next up: New York Mets

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies lost for the first time this season Sunday afternoon.

It’s not worth the time or energy to dwell on it, however.

Here come the New York Mets.

The Oakland Athletics salvaged the final game of the season-opening three-game series with a 4-1 victory in cold, windy conditions before 33,507 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Jean Segura hit the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning for a solo home run for the Phillies' only run.

“We hit some balls pretty well to center (field) that just died (because of the conditions),” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “But they had to play the game, too. It just stinks when the balls don’t carry like we’re used to (seeing).”

The Phillies created some excitement with 9-5 and 4-2 wins over the A’s in the first two games of the season. But on Sunday, their vaunted offense got just one runner to second base in the first eight innings. Oakland needed just 103 pitches to navigate the nine innings. The Phillies made the A's throw 164 and 133 pitches in the series' first two games.

“I didn’t really have a problem with our at-bats,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I thought we hit a number of balls hard in the quick at-bats. I just think our guys ran into a little bad luck. We had five or six balls that we hit really hard that we got nothing for. They had a couple of well-placed balls, and that was the difference in the game.”

One of the game's few positives for the Phillies was the performance of starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who made his first appearance since last July 16. He underwent surgery last August to repair his right patellar tendon.

Eflin, who is still getting back to full strength, threw 68 pitches in four innings. He allowed two hits, no runs, walked two and struck out three.

“I felt like I battled,” Eflin said. “Ultimately, I’m happy with the way everything went. Glad I got four (innings) in there. It’s just one those scenarios where I have to remind myself what I’ve been through this offseason. I’m still building up, but it felt nice to get the training wheels off.”

It didn't take long for the postgame clubhouse discussion to turn to the Mets.

Philadelphia will host their National League East rival in a three-game series that starts Monday. The Mets began the season by winning three of four from the Washington Nationals.

With the playoff field expanding this season to six teams in each league, three division winners plus the teams with the next three best records in each league, division games are more important than ever.

It’s reasonable to assume two teams from the NL East could make the postseason. Three teams from one division is probably a different story. The Atlanta Braves, the defending division and World Series champions, are considered the NL East favorites with the Mets and Phillies next in line.

Both the Mets and Phillies made plenty of high-profile, high-priced offseason moves. The Mets added pitchers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt and outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha. The Phillies signed sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of good players on the field,” Hoskins said. “These games against the division are going to be intense. We have to take care of business at home.”

The Phillies and Mets will play 12 times before Memorial Day this season.

“You don’t make too much of your first week because you have 159 to go,” Girardi said. “But obviously, you want to play well. The (division) games in April count just as much as they do in June, July, and September. It’s an important series for us.”

