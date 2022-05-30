Phillies lose again late but still believe better days are ahead

PHILADELPHIA — The question is asked on almost a daily basis: Was this the most exasperating defeat of the Phillies’ season?

Monday’s nominee was a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants before 26,650 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Ninth-place Giants hitter Curt Casali lined a slider from reliever Andrew Bellatti 407 feet into the left-field stands in the top of the 10th for a two-run home run. Casali’s blast came after Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber had tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.

The Phillies (21-28) are trapped in a seemingly never-ending downward spiral.

“It’s tough,” manager Joe Girardi said. “Everyone in that room has (gone) through hard times in their life, and you get to the other side or you wouldn’t be in the room. Sometimes what you’re going through seems like the worst thing you’ve ever been through, but if you look back, you can probably point to a spot in your life where you’ve gotten through it before.”

Monday was the Phillies’ fourth straight defeat and their 11th in the last 15 games.

They are a season-worst seven games under .500 and will begin Tuesday no better than 10.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.

Since 2000, the Phillies have only been double-digit games out of first place at Memorial Day twice, in 2000 and 2017. They won 65 games in 2000 and 66 in 2017. Unlike those rebuilding teams, the 2022 Phillies were built to make the playoffs.

“You have to continue to grind this out,” Girardi said. “It’s going to turn. It’s going to. I believe in them. I believe in everybody in that room. There’s a lot of fight in that room every day.”

Right now, the Phillies just seem like they’re cursed.

Schwarber’s home run came after the Giants’ Evan Longoria had hit a solo home run off closer Corey Knebel to give San Francisco a 3-2 lead.

Knebel is quickly becoming one of the Phillies’ primary concerns. Monday’s game was the second straight one he allowed a home run in the ninth inning. Girardi said before and after the game that Knebel would remain the team’s closer. But Knebel has a 5.40 ERA and has allowed 12 hits in 11 2/3 innings this month.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been a tough month for me,” Knebel said. “I’ve had two bad outings in a row. Two solo home runs, that’s it. It’s baseball. You go in these slumps. You get out of it. You ride those hot streaks, and you get out of the slumps.”

What makes the loss more frustrating is the Phillies appeared headed for a much-needed win Monday.

Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins hit solo home runs to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead through five innings.

If the Phillies want some positives to build on, Castellanos, Hoskins and Schwarber each had each been struggling.

Castellanos had gone 75 at-bats without a home run before hitting one in Philadelphia’s 5-4 loss to the Mets on Sunday night. Monday was the first time he homered in back-to-back games all season.

Hoskins’ homer Monday was his first since May 18. The first baseman batted .143 (4 for 28) on the seven-game road trip that ended Sunday night. Schwarber was .043 (1 for 23) on the trip.

With three home runs from struggling players, the Phillies had the momentum as the 10th inning began. They had something to build on in future contests.

Instead, they ended up with their second-straight extra-inning loss. Hoskins acknowledged the team has lost in “weird ways.”

The last few days, the Phillies have stood in front of reporters and proclaimed their fortunes will turn.

What choice do they have?

“We understand it hasn’t gone the way they we wanted it to go or how anybody wanted it to go,” said Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, who allowed two runs and just three hits in six innings. “This is the best team I’ve been on, and I’ve been on teams that have been to the playoffs. We have too many good players and too many good pitchers for it not to turn around. I know it’s cliché, and I know everybody’s waiting. But sometimes that’s how baseball is.”

