PHILADELPHIA — Rookie Bobby Miller won for the third time in four starts, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Philadelphia 9-0 on Saturday after the ejection of Phillies manager Rob Thomson in an apparent pitch clock flap.

David Peralta homered, doubled and drove in a run for the Dodgers, who won for just the second time in seven games. Mookie Betts added a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Miller (3-0) allowed three hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three, lowering his ERA to 0.78. The 24-year-old right-hander joined Kenta Maeda in 2016 as the only Dodgers pitchers since at least 1901 to pitch five or more innings and allowed one run or none in his first four appearances.

Andre Jackson finished a six-hitter for his second save.

Defending NL champion Phillies (31-33) had won a season-high six in a row and were looking to get back to .500 for the first time since May 14.

Thomson was ejected in the sixth inning when plate umpire Roberto Ortiz apparently wouldn't reset the pitch clock after Aaron Nola (5-5) requested a new baseball.

Nola was charged with six runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles led 3-0 in the seventh before breaking open the game with six runs off Nola and Jeff Hoffman.

Betts chased Nola with a one-out RBI single. Martinez drove a 95 mph fastball into the left-field seats for his 16th homer.

Nola retired the first eight Dodgers before James Outman's two-out double in the third. Betts and Freddie Freeman hit RBI singles. Peralta homered with two outs in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: 3B Alec Bohm, out since May 31 with a left hamstring strain, felt good on Saturday and could be activated on Sunday, Thomson said.

UP NEXT

RHP Taijuan Walker (5-3, 5.04) starts for the Phillies in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers haven't announced their starter.

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .262 Vargas 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Freeman 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .336 DeLuca rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Smith c 5 0 0 1 0 1 .288 Muncy 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .194 Martinez dh 4 1 1 3 0 2 .275 Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Heyward rf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Taylor ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .207 Outman cf 3 2 1 0 1 2 .234 Totals 36 9 9 8 3 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .175 Guthrie lf-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .310 a-Harrison ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Harper dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Ellis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Stott 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .288 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Clemens 1b-p 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271 Sosa 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Totals 32 0 6 0 3 10

Los Angeles 002 100 600—9 9 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 6 0

a-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.

LOB—Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Outman (9), Peralta (7), Stott (11), Clemens (5). HR—Peralta (3), off Nola; Martinez (16), off Hoffman. RBIs—Betts 2 (41), Freeman (43), Peralta (23), Smith (33), Martinez 3 (47). SB—Taylor (7).

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 1 (Heyward); Philadelphia 3 (Sosa 2, Schwarber). RISP—Los Angeles 4 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Runners moved up—Smith. GIDP—Harper.

DP—Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, Taylor, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miller, W, 3-0 6 3 0 0 3 7 104 0.78 Jackson, S, 2-2 3 3 0 0 0 3 39 6.62

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 5-5 6 1-3 7 6 6 2 7 102 4.60 Hoffman 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 27 3.00 Marte 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 7.11 Covey 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 8.31 Clemens 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Hoffman 2-2, Marte 1-0. HBP—Hoffman (Freeman). WP—Hoffman.

Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T—2:41. A—44,385 (42,901).