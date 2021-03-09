 Skip to main content
Phillies lose 4-1 to Blue Jays
Phillies lose 4-1 to Blue Jays

Phillies Blue Jays Spring Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, center, looks on as Toronto Blue Jays Chavez Young, right, hits a two-run single off Philadelphia reliever Enyel De Los Santos during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Steve Nesius

Steven Matz, in his first season with Toronto after pitching six seasons for the Mets, allowed one hit in three shutout innings as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphlia Phillies 4-1 Tuesday in spring training in Dunedin, Florida.

Matz struck out three. He has yet to issue a walk in two starts and has struck out six in five scoreless innings. Marcus Semien doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Philadelphia starter Vince Velasquez allowed one earned run on a hit and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out three.

Alec Bohm’s single was the Phillies’ lone hit through seven innings. They finished with four hits.

The Phillies fell to 3-5.

-- Associated Press

