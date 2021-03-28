Phillies look improved, but that might not be enough in rugged NL East

The Philadelphia Phillies have not made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2011.
The players are painfully aware of this fact.
“We talk about it all the time,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “We want to win. That’s obviously every athlete’s goal. We also want to do it late in the season and in October. We’ve been together a while, and we’ve made some great memories, but I think the best memories we’re going to make are the ones while we’re winning. We want to get there as much as anybody and probably more.”
The Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves at 3:05 p.m. Thursday in the season opener at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia finished 28-32 and the missed the expanded playoffs by one game in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. The Phillies seem to be improved from last season with the re-signing of catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius and the addition of starting pitchers Matt Moore and Chase Anderson and reliever Archie Bradley.
But the Phillies' biggest obstacle to ending their postseason drought is their primary competition.
The National League East is loaded with talent. The division features last year’s NL MVP, Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves, young stars such as outfielders Ronald Acuna and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and top pitchers Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets and Max Scherzer of the Nationals.
"I think this is the best division in baseball," Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper said. "I don't think that's even a question. We have five teams that are really good. I think this is going to be a juggernaut of a division."
Manager Joe Girardi knows how to navigate a talented division. He managed the New York Yankees when the American League East was considered baseball’s best.
“You have to win in your division, number one,” Girardi said. “And number two, you have to win the games you’re supposed to. When you come off a tough series in your division, you can’t have a let down if you’re going to another division to play.”
Girardi said the Phillies must also avoid long losing streaks.
“If you lose a day or two in a row,” he said, “you have to stop it right away.”
The Phillies will play each of their division rivals 18 times. At the very least, the talent in the division should make this season entertaining for Phillies fans. A lot has been made of baseball’s fading popularity caused by issues such as games that never seem to end. But the NL East gives fans an opportunity to see many of the game’s top players face each other on a consistent basis.
“I think it’s really good for the game,” Girardi said. “It should be a great race all year, and it keeps the fans really invested. Things can flip flop from week to week. I think fans will be tuned in all the time in our division.”
But no matter how talented and entertaining the division is, the vibe from Phillies fans, players and management is that at the very least the team must have a winning season in 2021.
“The feeling that I have gotten from this team is that it’s time,” Girardi said. “It’s time to get back in the playoffs and to win.”
