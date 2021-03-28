Phillies look improved, but that might not be enough in rugged NL East

"I think this is the best division in baseball," Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper said. "I don't think that's even a question. We have five teams that are really good. I think this is going to be a juggernaut of a division."

Manager Joe Girardi knows how to navigate a talented division. He managed the New York Yankees when the American League East was considered baseball’s best.

“You have to win in your division, number one,” Girardi said. “And number two, you have to win the games you’re supposed to. When you come off a tough series in your division, you can’t have a let down if you’re going to another division to play.”

Girardi said the Phillies must also avoid long losing streaks.

“If you lose a day or two in a row,” he said, “you have to stop it right away.”

The Phillies will play each of their division rivals 18 times. At the very least, the talent in the division should make this season entertaining for Phillies fans. A lot has been made of baseball’s fading popularity caused by issues such as games that never seem to end. But the NL East gives fans an opportunity to see many of the game’s top players face each other on a consistent basis.