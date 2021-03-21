Phillies like their starting pitching, but does it stack up against rest of NL East?

Washington has the most accomplished rotation, but it is also by far the oldest. Max Scherzer, 36, showed some signs of slipping a year ago, although his 3.74 ERA would be the envy of the majority of pitchers across baseball. The Nats are also counting on the strong return of Stephen Strasburg, who only made two starts last season because of a nerve injury in his right hand that required surgery. They also need Patrick Corbin to be a lot better than he was a year ago and they have their fingers crossed that Jon Lester has something left in the tank at 37 after he posted a 5.17 ERA with the Cubs last season.

At the other end of the age spectrum, the Marlins have five starters who are 26 or younger who combined to go 14-10 with a 3.30 ERA last season. The best-known of the group in Philadelphia is Sixto Sanchez, but the ace of the bunch is Sandy Alcantara, who has a 3.69 ERA in 45 career starts, including a 4-1 mark and 2.82 ERA in six starts against the Phillies.

How many of those staffs do the Phillies match up well against?

It depends. It would help a lot if Nola could recapture the truly dominant form he displayed in 2018 when he finished third in the Cy Young voting. It would also help if he could overcome his September dips. In the last three years he has gone 4-9 with a 4.94 ERA in September and the team is 5-12 in his 17 starts.