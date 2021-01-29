Phillies, left-hander Matt Moore reach a one-year, $3 million agreement

Three weeks from the scheduled opening of spring training, the Philadelphia Phillies know one thing for certain: They need more innings.

On Friday, they acquired Moore innings.

The Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, major-league contract with veteran left-hander Matt Moore, two sources confirmed. Pending completion of a physical, the deal will be worth $3 million, plus potential incentives.

Moore, 31, pitched in Japan last year and posted a 2.65 ERA in 15 starts for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. Because Nippon Professional Baseball began its season one month earlier than Major League Baseball, Moore was able to work 85 innings, one more than major-league leader Lance Lynn and 13 2/3 more than Phillies leader Aaron Nola.

Across baseball, teams will be challenged to budget nearly 1,500 innings for a full season after a 60-game schedule in 2020. Pitching depth, particularly within starting rotations, will be paramount.

The Phillies lack depth behind Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Zach Eflin. Moore will have a strong chance to win a spot in an otherwise all-right-handed rotation. Spencer Howard and Vince Velasquez will represent his primary competition in spring training.