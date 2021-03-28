Phillies' lack of starter depth results in roster spot for Vince Velasquez

And so, Velasquez stays, even though his usage in the bullpen is "a hard thing to predict," according to Girardi.

"You obviously know that you want to keep him as built-up as possible in case he has to make some starts, which he would be the next guy in line for us," Girardi said. "So it's tricky, but we have to work at it."

Wheeler's tuneup

In his final spring tuneup, Zack Wheeler allowed one hit and struck out four batters in three scoreless innings against a Yankees lineup that featured regulars DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier and Gary Sánchez.

Wheeler is scheduled to start the second game of the season against the Atlanta Braves.

Bohm is back

Third baseman Alec Bohm returned to the lineup after missing two games with groin tightness and promptly went 2 for 2 with a walk. His double in the fourth inning against Yankees reliever Nick Nelson hit off the top of the wall in right-center field.

Prospect watch

The last few innings of spring-training games are usually a chance for minor leaguers to leave an impression on the major-league staff. A few Phillies prospects took advantage.