Phillies' Joe Girardi: Third base 'not etched in stone' for Alec Bohm

BRADENTON, Fla. — Nick Castellanos hasn't played third base in a game since 2017. But there he was, after his introductory news conference Wednesday, taking grounders from Philadelphia Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson.

Nothing to see there, according to manager Joe Girardi, who downplayed it as "just an interesting way (Castellanos) prepares."

Maybe so.

But even if it didn't say much about Castellanos' expected outfield/DH role with the Phillies, it spoke volumes about Alec Bohm's status at third base. And Girardi conceded Thursday that Bohm has not yet taken hold of the job with two weeks until opening day.

"Obviously, we're hoping that Alec runs with it, and he has a leg up on everyone," Girardi said before the Phillies' rain-shortened 3-3 tie here against the Pirates. "But this is a performance business. I see him making improvements, and we're happy with what we see in his work, but, yeah, it's something that's not etched in stone."

All the usual caveats apply about spring training stats, but Bohm was 1 or 11 with one walk in his first four games. He has worked diligently with Dickerson to improve his defense, but it's Bohm's bat that will keep him in the lineup every day.

Bohm has minor-league options that would enable the Phillies to send him to Triple-A. If he begins the season in the minors, they could slide Didi Gregorius to third base and open shortstop for top prospect Bryson Stott.

Another third-base possibility: surehanded Johan Camargo. The Phillies signed the 28-year-old switch-hitter to a one-year, $1.4 million contract before the lockout. He 19 homers in 2008 for the Atlanta Braves but got displaced first by Josh Donaldson and later Austin Riley.

Girardi likes the idea of playing Camargo everywhere in the infield but also believe he has more upside than strictly a utility player.

"We saw him as a piece that could really help us," Girardi said. "He had a great Triple-A season (last year). And he's had success in the big leagues, too. He's just kind of been in the wrong place at the wrong time."

It's possible Girardi's public stance on third base is designed to motivate Bohm in the final two weeks of camp. In the end, it may serve to boost his confidence to put him on the opening-day roster and give him a chance to reclaim the job he fumbled away last year.

After batting .338/.400/.481 in a 44-game rookie burst during the 60-game 2020 season, Bohm backslid to .247/.305/.342 in 115 games last year. He also tied for last among third basemen with 13 fewer runs saved than average.

"He's doing everything really good (in practice)," Dickerson said. "He's got great focus. Every day I see a little bit more improvement. So I'm excited for the potential of what he can do this year for us."

Assuming, of course, Bohm wins the third base job out of camp.

Nola to start opening day

Aaron Nola will be the Phillies' opening-day starter.

"It's looking like that's how it's going to line up, yeah," Girardi said after Nola gave up solo homers to the Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo and Greg Allen in three innings. "That's what's going to happen, so you can make the assumption."

It will mark Nola's fifth consecutive opening-day start, the longest streak by a Phillies pitcher since Steve Carlton started 10 openers in a row from 1977 to 1986.

Nola will get the nod April 8 against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park in part because Zack Wheeler is behind after offseason shoulder soreness. Nola threw 48 pitches against the Pirates, and with two more spring-training starts scheduled, he'll get a chance to build up to at least five innings before the opener.

