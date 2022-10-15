Phillies improbable playoff run gets better and better: Next up — the NLCS

PHILADELPHIA — Welcome to October, where the improbable becomes reality.

The Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 to win Game 4 and clinch the National League Division Series three games to one.

Philadelphia, which was the sixth and final team to qualify for the National League playoffs, is headed to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010. The Phillies will play Game 1 at either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

"We're all in this together," Bryce Harper said. "From the fanbase to ownership to everybody that's in that clubhouse. We're all in this together. I'm excited for that next opportunity. I don't think any of us our shocked to where we are."

The Phillies' win Saturday had to be seen to be believed. A series of unlikely events came together to push them to victory.

First there was starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who once threw 100 mph, baffled hitters with a repertoire of pitches that barely broke 90 mph on the radar gun. He allowed one run in three innings. His performance was critical because the Phillies did not want the Braves to grab an early lead and the momentum that goes with that.

"He was fantastic," manager Rob Thomson said of Syndergaard. "A lot of soft contact, he pounded the strike zone. I thought he was really good and gave us what we needed."

Brandon Marsh, who until August was on a losing team where he struck out 117 times in 292 at-bats, had the game’s biggest hit — a three-run home run in the bottom of the second to put Philadelphia up 3-0.

"That was a special moment," Marsh said. "I don't think I've ever had a moment like that in my career. That was a good feeling, looking up at the crowd. That was fun."

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski traded for Syndergaard and Marsh in separate deals with the Los Angeles Angels just before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

"Who would have thought?" Harper said. "We get him (after the) All-Star break, and he hits a three-run shot. It's incredible."

Things got even weirder in the third inning when J.T. Realmuto hit the first ever postseason inside-the-park home run by a catcher and the first by an NL player in the playoffs in 96 years.

If that wasn’t enough, the Phillies' bullpen, a source of frustration the past four years, struck out 12 in six innings.

"Everybody pitched well," Thomson said. "You can have the greatest plan in the word but if somebody doesn't pitch well, it goes out the window."

And Philadelphia broke the game open with three runs in the sixth, one of them off Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias, who had not allowed an earned run since Aug. 9.

A crowd of 45,666 packed Citizens Bank Park on a sunny ideal fall day to watch Saturday’s clincher. The fans were loud from the start, sensing the Braves were vulnerable. They waived red rally towels over their heads and stood for the entire ninth inning. Many took out their phones to video the final out.

The game turned the Phillies way in the second inning. Alec Bohm hit a curveball off the throwing elbow of Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton. Two batters later, Marsh lofted a Morton curveball 398 feet into the right field stands for a three-run home run.

Morton came out for the fourth inning but left the game because he couldn’t get loose. Collin McHugh relieved Morton and faced J.T. Realmuto, who hit a 1-1 slider to center field. The ball hit the wall just to the left of the 409-foot sign and rolled away from center fielder Michael Harris II. Realmuto sped around the bases and dove across home plate for the inside-the-park home run to give the Phillies 4-1 edge.

It was the seventh inside-the-park home run in NL postseason history and the first since Tommy Thevenow hit one for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees in 1926.

With a 4-1 lead after four innings, all the Phillies had to do was figure out how to get 15 more outs.

One by one, the relievers came out of a bullpen that seemed cursed in past seasons. A bullpen that was bad ex-Phillies manager Joe Girardi once said the relievers couldn’t have done any worse if they told opposing hitters what they were about to throw.

But on Saturday relievers Andrew Bellatti, Brad Hand, Jose Alvarado, Zach Eflin and Seranthony Dominguez combined to allow just three hits and two runs. Dominguez struck out the side in the ninth.

The Phillies' offense gave the bullpen some breathing room with three more runs in the sixth inning on back-to-back-to-back RBI singles from Rhys Hoskins, Realmuto and Harper.

"I think the last 24 hours shows what we're made of," Marsh said.

The last time the Phillies were in the postseason in 2011, they were the 102-win team that was upset by the 90-win St. Louis Cardinals in the division series.

This year, the Phillies are on the other end. They won 87 games. The Braves won 101.

This was an emotional weekend that once again brought baseball front and center in Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.

"I think the city captured us," Thomson said. "To see what 46,000 people can do to motivate a club and just the passion they have for the ball club. It was incredible, so loud and from the first pitch of the game to the last pitch of the game. They're like the club. They're relentless."