Phillies honor late, beloved team President, CEO David Montgomery

PHILADELPHIA — David Montgomery probably would have loved Friday night.

The Phillies played their most anticipated game since COVID-19 struck before the 2020 season. They hosted the New York Mets with first place in the National League East on the line.

Before the game, the Phillies honored the late Montgomery, who spent nearly 50 years with the organization and was the face of ownership since the late 1990s. Montgomery died of cancer at 72 in May 2019.

Friday’s game-time temperature was a humid 86 degrees. New York fans chanted “Let’s go, Mets!” only to be shouted down by Phillies fans. The Citizens Bank Park crowd reacted to every pitch. Everyone in the stadium seemed to be having a good time.

It was the type of atmosphere Montgomery dedicated his professional life to building.

“There would have been a twinkle in his eye tonight,” said his widow, Lyn. “This would be his kind of dream night, and it will really be his type of night if we win.”

Montgomery rooted for the Phillies while growing up in in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia. He got a job in the club’s sales department in 1971.