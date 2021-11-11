Phillies hire an assistant general manager

The Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday hired Ani Kilambi as assistant general manager, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced in a news release.

Kilambi will oversee the club's research and development department in addition to the club's use of data in all aspects of organizational decision making, Dombrowski said.

“We are thrilled to bring Ani on board,” Dombrowski said. “He possesses a terrific work ethic and a collaborative and creative mind that will serve the Phillies greatly in the years ahead.”

Kilambi, 27, had worked for the Tampa Bay Rays since 2015. He served most recently as the team's director of decision science. He was previously assistant director of baseball research and development, a role he had since November 2018.

“Ani’s skillset and personality provide us exactly what we were looking for when we started this search,” Phillies General Manager Sam Fuld said. “His critical-thinking, humility, and passion for the game are standout qualities that position him really well for this role. We are delighted to bring him on.”