Phillies head to spring training with more hope after flurry of activity late in offseason

This Philadelphia Phillies’ offseason began with little hope.
The team reassigned general manager Matt Klentak.
Managing partner John Middleton cast doubt on the Phillies’ ability to make moves because of COVID-19’s impact on the team’s finances.
Team president Andy MacPhail cast doubt on their ability to hire new leadership because he questioned whether someone would want to move during the pandemic.
But as pitchers and catchers begin workouts in spring training in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday, things appear markedly better.
The Phillies hired Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations in December. Dombrowski led the Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox to World Series titles.
The team re-signed catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius and added some much-needed help to the bullpen and starting rotation.
The Phillies are in much better shape on and off the field than they were when last season ended.
Still, questions remain. Here are five “what about” questions as spring training begins:
What about the bullpen?
The biggest reason the Phillies finished 28-32 and missed the playoffs for the ninth straight year last season was the bullpen. Their relievers had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings.
“I really believe that we could have told the hitters what was coming and it wouldn’t have turned out as bad as it did,” manager Joe Girardi said earlier in the offseason. “I really do. It was just one of those years where nothing seemed to go right.”
The Phillies have added several power arms to the bullpen, most notably Archie Bradley, who saved 18 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.
Other additions include Jose Alvarado and Sam Coonrod. Bradley’s fastball averaged 94.4 mph last season. Coonrod’s four-seam fastball averaged 98.7, and Alvarado relies primarily on a fastball that averages 98.4.
“I’ve always liked hard throwers,” Dombrowski said. “It’s been that way my whole career. Wherever I’ve been, we’ve had hard throwers in our bullpen. I don’t think it’s essential that you have everybody that’s a hard thrower, but I do think that you have to have some people out there that can bring some velocity up there.”
Philadelphia also added experienced to the bullpen when it signed former closers Hector Rondon (92 career saves) and Brandon Kintzler (12 saves with Miami Marlins last season) to minor league deals.
One of Girardi’s strengths as a manager is his ability to run a bullpen. He prefers relievers to have defined roles, which will be determined during spring training. But no matter who pitches which innings, it’s hard to imagine the bullpen being worse in 2021 than it was in 2020.
What about Scott Kingery?
Kingery contracted COVID-19 just before the abbreviated 2020 season started.
He never seemed right afterwards.
The utility man batted .159 with a .228 on-base percentage. The performance raised concerns about where Kingery fits in with the Phillies.
With Jean Segura slated to start at second base, Gregorius back at shortstop and Alec Bohm at third, Kingery, who turns 27 in April, is not assured of a spot in the everyday lineup.
“Scotty is going to fight for his playing time all over the field,” Girardi said. “In a sense, Scotty is versatile, which allows us to give guys days off. We can move him around.”
One position Kingery could compete for is center field, which leads to the next question ...
What about center field?
The everyday lineup appears set except for center field, where both Adam Haseley (.278 average, .342 slugging percentage) and Roman Quinn (12 stolen bases, .261 on-base percentage) disappointed last season.
Kingery and former Phillies regular Odubel Herrera also could be in the mix. Major League Baseball suspended Herrera for 85 games in 2019 after he was arrested in Atlantic City following an alleged domestic violence incident. Herrera was assigned to the minor leagues in 2020 but did not play because the pandemic led to the cancellation of the minor league season.
“We’re not sure who’s going to take hold of it,” Girardi said. “You could take hold of it in spring training, but you have to continue to produce because there’s going to be other guys that are trying to get that spot. So, that will definitely be a competition.”
What about the starting rotation?
The first three spots seem set with Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin.
The Phillies signed left-hander Matt Moore and Chase Anderson to one-year, major league deals this winter. They would have the inside track for the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation. Moore pitched in Japan last season, throwing 85 innings. Anderson is 54-42 in seven big league seasons.
The addition of Moore and Anderson leaves Vince Velasquez in the bullpen or with another club.
No one is yet sure of Spencer Howard’s role. The highly touted prospect pitched 24 1/3 innings and was 1-2 with a 5.92 ERA in six starts last season. The Phillies will monitor his workload carefully.
“We have a target area for Spencer,” Girardi said. “We want him to go out and compete and pitch the best that he can to help us win games, and we’ll go from there. But he will be watched, and we’ll have a plan for him, but (we will be) ready to adjust it if we need to.”
What about the playoffs?
The Phillies haven’t made the postseason since 2011. Philadelphia should be improved in 2021. They return a potent lineup and have taken steps to improve the starting rotation and bullpen. Plus, the Phillies will get the benefit of Girardi for a full season rather than just 60.
“I’ve heard the term (transition year),” Dombrowski said. “I understand it, but the way I look at it there’s just too many good players on the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team to think about transitioning. We’re thinking about winning.”
But the National League East is probably baseball’s best division. The Atlanta Braves have won three straight division titles. The New York Mets added All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor this offseason. The Nationals won the 2019 World Series and still feature starting pitchers Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. The Miami Marlins made the postseason last year and feature one of baseball’s most dynamic young pitchers in former Phillies prospect Sixto Sanchez.
So as spring training begins, the prediction is for the Phillies to be improved but still finish fourth behind the Braves, Mets and Nationals.
Trump Plaza
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.