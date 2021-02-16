Phillies head to spring training with more hope after flurry of activity late in offseason

“We’re not sure who’s going to take hold of it,” Girardi said. “You could take hold of it in spring training, but you have to continue to produce because there’s going to be other guys that are trying to get that spot. So, that will definitely be a competition.”

What about the starting rotation?

The first three spots seem set with Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin.

The Phillies signed left-hander Matt Moore and Chase Anderson to one-year, major league deals this winter. They would have the inside track for the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation. Moore pitched in Japan last season, throwing 85 innings. Anderson is 54-42 in seven big league seasons.

The addition of Moore and Anderson leaves Vince Velasquez in the bullpen or with another club.

No one is yet sure of Spencer Howard’s role. The highly touted prospect pitched 24 1/3 innings and was 1-2 with a 5.92 ERA in six starts last season. The Phillies will monitor his workload carefully.