The Philadelphia Phillies begin spring training in Clearwater, Florida, with few questions this week.

That’s what happens when you feature one of the most talented rosters in franchise history.

The Phillies built on the momentum of their surprising World Series appearance by adding shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijaun Walker and relievers Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto in the offseason. Philadelphia’s first official workout is Tuesday.

“I’m really looking forward to spring training and seeing the guys again,” Thomson said in a meeting with reporters last month. “I think it’s a special group. The way they prepare and the way they compete. They have fun, but they don ‘t mess around. If we stay healthy and do what we’re supposed to do, I think the results will be there.”

The Phillies play in the National League East, one of baseball’s best divisions.

“The Mets got better,” Thomson said. “I think Atlanta is really good, and you can never discount Miami. They have that great pitching staff.”

Here are some questions the Phillies face as spring training begins:

The Phillies won 87 games last season. How many will they win this season?

“I don’t know what the win totals are and all that,” Thomson said. “But I do know our lineup is better. I really like Taijuan Walker. He’s big, strong has good stuff, competitive, athletic. I think he improves our rotation. I think our bullpen is better.”

Will Bryce Harper be in camp this week?

Harper underwent Tommy John surgery and is not expected to return to the lineup until the All-Star break. Thomson said last week Harper will come to camp sometime in March.

“He’s still light rehab, light conditioning,” the manager said last month. “I think they’ll start ramping it up toward the end of March. No functional work yet.”

Could Scott Kingery reemerge?

Kingery was once one of the Phillies' brightest prospects, but the utility man had just 15 big-league at-bats in 2021 and none last season.

Kingery, who is a non-roster invite to spring training, is in the final year of a six-year, $24 million contract.

“Scotty is a highly talented guy,” Thomson said. “He got a little sideways there for a little bit. Maybe we can get him back and get him going.”

How big a factor are baseball’s new rules?

Baseball will institute new rules, including a 15-second pitch count with the bases empty, to try to add action and quicken the game’s pace.

Thomson said the rule changes will be an emphasis from the start of spring training. He said the pitch clock is what concerns him the most.

“We’ve got a lot of experienced guys that have never even heard of this before,” Thomson said, “so we’ve got to get them acclimated. We’re going to hit the ground running with pitch clocks for bullpens and (batting practice).”

How will the World Baseball Classic impact the Phillies?

Eight Phillies will participate in the Classic.

J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner will play for Team USA, Gregory Soto will pitch for the Dominican Republic and Garrett Stubs will be Israel’s catcher.

Walker will be on the mound for Mexico, and Jose Alvarado and Ranger Suarez will pitch for Venezuela. The WBC runs from March 8-21.

“It makes me a little bit leery,” Thomson said of the WBC, “but if they get through it healthy then it’s good experience for them. They're playing high-level baseball. The other benefit of it is we get to see some of (our) younger guys

Play some games and they get comfortable being in our clubhouse.”

How about Darick Hall?

The left-handed, power-hitting first baseman became a fan favorite last season, helping the Phillies survive Harper’s absence due to a broken thumb.

Dubbed "Long Ball Hall," he hit nine home runs in 136 at-bats and had a .522 slugging percentage last season.

“He has the potential to break camp with us, depending on how everything else breaks down,” Thomson said. “He did such a great job with Harp out last year that you can’t just throw him to the side. He’s in the mix, for sure.”

What about the starting rotation?

All indications are 19-year-old rookie Andrew Painter will be given a chance to earn a spot in the starting rotation.

The Phillies are open to using a six-man rotation this season.

Even though the Phillies played into November, they do not expect the club to baby any of their starters, most notably Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

Nola threw a career-high 230⅔ innings, and Wheeler threw 188⅔ innings — the third most of his career — last season.

“Pitchers need to pitch,” Thomson said. “I would hate to break camp — and we’ve had a healthy (Aaron) Nola, a healthy (Zack) Wheeler for six weeks — and they break camp at 80 pitches. That’s not what we’re looking for. We’re going to try to get them to a full pitch count so it doesn’t take its toll on the bullpen.”