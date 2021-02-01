Phillies have J.T. Realmuto for 5 more years. So what's their next move?

“The fans embraced me right away,” Realmuto said. “They were good to me from Day 1. They treated my family great. We haven’t been shy about how much we love playing for the Phillies. The pressure (his teammates put on the organization), I’m not sure it made a difference, but it always put a smile on my face.”

Realmuto turns 30 on March 18 and will be 35 in the final year of the contract. That’s old for any player, but especially a catcher. Realmuto and the Phillies are convinced he will still be an above-average player in the contract’s final years.

“I’ve worked with certain doctors and certain trainers to try to keep my body in the best shape,” Realmuto said. “I just think my athleticism will take me a long way. I feel like that gives me an edge where even if I decline a little bit athletically, I’ll still be ahead of the game.”

Realmuto and his wife, Alexis, met with Dombrowski in December. The narrative when the offseason began was that the Phillies weren’t likely to spend much money to improve the team for 2021 because of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the team’s finances.

But that has not turned out to be the case. The meeting with Dombrowski gave Realmuto confidence in the Phillies approach.