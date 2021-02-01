Phillies have J.T. Realmuto for 5 more years. So what's their next move?

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed J.T.
Now the question is, even with All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto back in the fold, will the Phillies be a better team in 2021?
Realmuto and club officials met the media via a Zoom call Monday afternoon to speak about the five-year, $115.5 million Realmuto and the club agreed to last week.
“He’s one of the best players in Major League Baseball,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “So for us, it’s a big day. We’re happy to have him back on board, and I know I’m thrilled to watch him play day in and day out for the next time period of my career.”
The Phillies might have faced a fan and player revolt if they didn’t re-sign Realmuto, who is considered the best catcher in baseball. He batted .266 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs despite being bothered by a hip flexor that cost him playing time during the last week of the 60-game season.
Realmuto became a free agent when the season ended, and his future status was a major theme of last season. The phrase “sign J.T.” became a social media hashtag and a cause celeb among fans and his teammates.
Right fielder Bryce Harper texted Realmuto “Let’s go” followed by several exclamation points when the signing became official last week. Realmuto appreciated the support.
“The fans embraced me right away,” Realmuto said. “They were good to me from Day 1. They treated my family great. We haven’t been shy about how much we love playing for the Phillies. The pressure (his teammates put on the organization), I’m not sure it made a difference, but it always put a smile on my face.”
Realmuto turns 30 on March 18 and will be 35 in the final year of the contract. That’s old for any player, but especially a catcher. Realmuto and the Phillies are convinced he will still be an above-average player in the contract’s final years.
“I’ve worked with certain doctors and certain trainers to try to keep my body in the best shape,” Realmuto said. “I just think my athleticism will take me a long way. I feel like that gives me an edge where even if I decline a little bit athletically, I’ll still be ahead of the game.”
Realmuto and his wife, Alexis, met with Dombrowski in December. The narrative when the offseason began was that the Phillies weren’t likely to spend much money to improve the team for 2021 because of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the team’s finances.
But that has not turned out to be the case. The meeting with Dombrowski gave Realmuto confidence in the Phillies approach.
“That was the first time we could walk away in the offseason and feel confident about what was going on,” Realmuto said. “We felt like Philly was going to be a good place for us again. He let us know that the organization is in a place to try to win.”
The Phillies finished 28-32 and missed the playoffs for the eighth straight season last year. The biggest problem was a historically bad bullpen that had a 7.06 ERA and allowed 159 runs and 246 hits in 186 innings.
Philadelphia has bolstered that bullpen with a couple of offseason signings, most notably former Arizona Diamondbacks closer Archie Bradley. And the re-signing of Realmuto and the reported re-signing of shortstop Didi Gregorius means the lineup will return intact from last season.
But the Phillies face formidable competition in the National League East.
The Atlanta Braves won the division, and the Miami Marlins also made the playoffs last season. Both teams are loaded with young talent. The New York Mets made some big offseason moves, including acquiring All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor in a trade with the Cleveland Indians. The Washington Nationals should bounce back from their hangover after winning the 2019 World Series.
Spring training is scheduled to begin Feb. 17. Dombrowski spoke Monday of adding pitching depth and bench help before the season starts. The Phillies are better with Realmuto than without him, but they still seem to face an uphill road to the postseason.
“We have a long road ahead of us. We have to make some adjustments and we have to get better,” Realmuto said. “Specifically with defensive and pitching there’s a lot of improvements we can make. The talent is there we just have to put it together.”
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
