Phillies have coronavirus issues again after placing Bailey Falter and J.D. Hammer on COVID-19 list

Eflin had surgery on both knees after the 2016 season and said he was told that the discomfort would return. He's been able to manage it in the past, but he was not able to after his last start on Friday.

"It's come up and it's gone away. But it really hasn't been kind of this intense as this go-round," Eflin said. "But I'm not really worried about it. I know it's going to be fine. I can go out tomorrow and pitch on it. But the problem is not being in my normal mechanics. And then, you know, the arm compensating for other things. And I think that's kind of the worry about it. So we're just planning on missing this start and gaining some strength back and hopefully being able to go the next time around."