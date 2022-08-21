Phillies have a bad bullpen day and fall to the New York Mets ... again

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura rounded first base and saw his line drive land in the left-field stands in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday evening.

He jumped and punched the air. His helmet popped off his head. The Phillies were three outs away from beating their nemesis, the New York Mets.

Segura’s joy only made what followed even more exasperating.

Mark Canha’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth off Phillies closer David Roberston propelled New York to a stunning 10-9 win before 35,801 fans at Citizens Bank Park. With the victory, the Mets took three of four from Philadelphia this weekend and won the season series 14-5.

Segura’s home run had given Philadelphia a one-run lead. Robertson was trying to preserve the lead after getting a two-inning, 36-pitch save in Saturday night’s 4-1 win over the Mets. Without injured relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Corey Knebel, the Phillies really had nowhere else to turn.

“I asked for the ball,” Robertson said. “I want to come through for the guys, but it didn’t work out today. I wanted this one. It stings.”

Canha’s home run came after Jeff McNeil led off the inning with a double. Robertson wanted to throw a pitch down and away from Canha. Instead, it was up and in.

“I did not mean to throw it where I threw it,” he said. “I have to go home and live with that one.”

The Phillies scored a run off Mets closer Edwin Diaz and had the tying run on second base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Diaz struck out Darick Hall looking to end the game.

It was hard to believe that Segura’s home run had essentially been rendered meaningless.

“Is it disappointing to lose?” interim manager Rob Thomson asked. “Certainly. But I’m really proud of the entire club, just the way they fought.”

The game lasted 4 hours, 26 minutes, not counting a 46-minute rain delay. The defeat was part of a long day of bad Phillies bullpen news.

On Sunday morning, Philadelphia put closer Dominguez on the 15-day injured list with right-shoulder tendinitis. Philadelphia also shifted Knebel to the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season, with a strained right lat and a tear in his right shoulder capsule.

The bullpen then went out and blew its first save since July 30. Philadelphia squandered leads of 4-0, 7-4 and 8-7.

Canha hit a three-run home run off Phillies reliever Connor Brogdon in the seventh inning to tie the score. Brandon Nimmo greeted Phillies reliever Tyler Cyr, who was making his big league debut, with a solo shot in the ninth. Nimmo’s blast turned out to be the winning run.

“During the season, you’re going to lose guys,” Robertson said. “We have enough talent here and enough good arms. It’s just a matter of putting it together and getting through those tough innings at the back end of the game. I just had a bad day today, and (Brogdon) did too. When you have a bad day out of the bullpen … everyone sees it, and it stinks.”

The bullpen’s effort wasn’t the only reason Sunday was one of the season’s worst losses.

The Phillies wasted two home runs and six RBIs from third baseman Alec Bohm.

Philadelphia also was facing a Mets team that was running on fumes when it came to pitching.

New York started Jose Butto, who made his big league debut. The first five Phillies that Butto faced all reached base. He allowed seven runs in four innings.

The Mets followed Butto with reliever Nate Fisher, who was also making his major league debut. Fisher, who 14 months ago was working in a bank in Omaha, Nebraska, threw three shutout innings.

Both teams were probably exhausted when Sunday’s game ended.

The four-games-in-three-days series drew more than 155,000 fans to Citizens Bank Park. The weekend was a seemingly never-ending stream of New York fans chanting “Let’s Go Mets!” followed by the Phillies fans drowning them out with boos.

The Mets and Phillies are done for the regular season. If they meet again, it will be in the postseason.

The Mets (79-44) lead the second-place Atlanta Braves by four games in the National League East. The Phillies (66-55) are 1.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild-card spot. The Mets will go to Yankee Stadium for games Monday and Tuesday against the Yankees. Meanwhile, the Phillies will begin a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at home Monday.

The Phillies haven’t made the postseason since 2011. They were in contention in the past four seasons but faded each year down the stretch.

Sunday’s defeat had a here-we-go-again feeling.

Normally, when a manager says he’s proud of a professional team as Thomson did Sunday, it’s eye-rolling time.

But the Phillies have handled adversity all season and showed some spunk in the ninth with their mini rally against Diaz.

“All year we’ve really bounced back from tough losses,” Thomson said. “I’m expecting the same thing tomorrow.”

No reason to think otherwise.