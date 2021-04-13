Phillies go ahead in top of eighth, but Mets score twice off bullpen to win

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi warned fans when the season began.
Girardi said Philadelphia will be involved in plenty of close games with their National League East rivals.
They can be nerve-racking for fans, especially when they end like Tuesday’s first game of a doubleheader of seven-inning contests.
Jonathan Villar hit the game-winning single as the New York Mets beat the Phillies 4-3 at Citi Field in New York.
The Mets trailed 3-2 when the bottom of the eighth began. Phillies closer Hector Neris got just one out and allowed three hits, including Pete Alonso’s game-tying single, to blow the save.
“We tied it up and went ahead,” said Phillies starting pitcher Chase Anderson, who allowed three hits and two runs in four innings. “It’s just one of those days. It’s crazy with a guy at second (to start extra innings). Anything can happen. It’s a rough one.”
It was the third straight one-run game the Phillies played. Philadelphia lost to the Atlanta Braves 5-4 Saturday and then beat the Braves 7-6 Sunday night.
The Phillies (6-4) are 3-2 in one-run games this season. They were 8-10 in one-run games last season.
The Mets rally negated some clutch efforts from the Phillies.
Connor Brogdon threw a gutsy scoreless inning of relief to get the game to extra innings. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia offense made the most of some infield singles.
Didi Gregorius gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead with a 73-foot infield single in the top of the eighth. Jean Segura had tied the game at 2-2 with a 4-foot infield single in the top of the sixth.
If there was a positive for the Phillies, it was the 26-year-old Brogdon’s performance.
The second-year reliever who was appearing in just his 14th big league game entered the contest in the bottom of the seventh and found trouble from the start. He walked Luis Guillorme on eight pitches. Guillorme fouled off three straight fastballs before drawing ball four. Brogdon then hit pinch-hitter Kevin Pillar. Brogdon said at first he rushed his pitches.
“I have to stay poised,” he said. “Take a few more breaths. I knew how big the moment was.”
Brogdon was able to calm his nerves. He struck out Brandon Nimmo swinging at a 95.9 mph fastball. After a Francisco Lindor pop out to left field, Brogdon ended the threat when he struck out Dominic Smith swinging at a 96 mph fastball.
With Phillies reliever Archie Bradley on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique injury, Brogdon could find himself in more spots like Tuesday’s
The teams played a doubleheader because Monday’s game was rained out.
“I think it’s a big opportunity,” Brogdon said. “I think this was a good experience. I just need to take a a few more breaths in the beginning, and things will be a little smoother.”
Phillies ace starting pitcher Aaron Nola faced Marcus Stroman on the Mets in the second game of the doubleheader.
