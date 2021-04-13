Phillies go ahead in top of eighth, but Mets score twice off bullpen to win

Connor Brogdon threw a gutsy scoreless inning of relief to get the game to extra innings. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia offense made the most of some infield singles.

Didi Gregorius gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead with a 73-foot infield single in the top of the eighth. Jean Segura had tied the game at 2-2 with a 4-foot infield single in the top of the sixth.

If there was a positive for the Phillies, it was the 26-year-old Brogdon’s performance.

The second-year reliever who was appearing in just his 14th big league game entered the contest in the bottom of the seventh and found trouble from the start. He walked Luis Guillorme on eight pitches. Guillorme fouled off three straight fastballs before drawing ball four. Brogdon then hit pinch-hitter Kevin Pillar. Brogdon said at first he rushed his pitches.

“I have to stay poised,” he said. “Take a few more breaths. I knew how big the moment was.”

Brogdon was able to calm his nerves. He struck out Brandon Nimmo swinging at a 95.9 mph fastball. After a Francisco Lindor pop out to left field, Brogdon ended the threat when he struck out Dominic Smith swinging at a 96 mph fastball.