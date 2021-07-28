Phillies game postponed due to Nationals' COVID concerns

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies will play a doubleheader Thursday afternoon because COVID-19 struck again Wednesday night.
Philadelphia’s game with the Washington Nationals scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday was postponed because of virus issues among the Nationals.
The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader of seven-inning games beginning 12:05 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies are expected to start pitchers Zack Wheeler and Vince Velasquez in the doubleheader.
The first sign of trouble for the Nationals came when they pulled shortstop Trea Turner from Tuesday’s game because he tested positive for COVID-19.
Word of a possible postponement Wednesday began to spread through Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies completed batting practice at 5 p.m. The Nationals never appeared on the field for their hitting sessions.
Four Washington Nationals players and eight staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Washington manager Dave Martinez said Turner was among four players who tested positive. He didn’t identify the others.
This is the second time this season the Nationals have COVID-19 issues. Their season-opening series against the New York Mets was postponed in April.
Gates open at 11:05 a.m. Tickets from Wednesday's game will not be valid for admission to Thursday's games.
All fans that purchased tickets and parking directly from the Phillies will automatically receive an account credit in the amount of the face value of the tickets and parking. Credit can be used to purchase tickets to any remaining 2021 Phillies home game based on availability.
