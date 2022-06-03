Phillies fire Joe Girardi; bench coach Rob Thomson to serve as interim manager

PHILADELPHIA — Joe Girardi was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday after his team's terrible start, becoming the first major league manager to lose his job this season.

Philadelphia said bench coach Rob Thomson will become interim manager for the rest of the season.

Expected to contend for an NL East title, the Phillies are 22-29 and 12 games behind the first-place New York Mets.

“We underperformed and that falls on me. This is what happens,” Girardi told SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio. “I think there’s more talent in that room than the way we have played.”

The Phillies have lost 12 of 17 games heading into the opener of Friday’s three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around.

"I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward."

The Phillies have a $224 million payroll and boast 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper and NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and free-agent sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. Yet Philadelphia hasn't made the playoffs since 2011, hasn't won the World Series since 2008 and has watched fan interest plummet through a decade-plus of mediocre baseball.

Harper has been plagued most of the season with right forearm soreness and was forced to give up right field and play designated hitter. Second baseman Jean Segura is out for up to three months with a fractured right index finger. The Phillies are 12-15 at home and are 4-10 in one-run games. They are 3-7 over their last 10 games.

“I think realistically we should have been 7-3. Well, that’s going to fall on me because we weren’t," Girardi said. “I just pray that they get better and that they get to the playoffs.”

The Phillies were done in by a sagging bullpen, defensive deficiencies and slow starts from some of their high-priced veterans (Schwarber is batting .192). The lowlight was a May 5 loss at home to the New York Mets when they blew a six-run deficit in the ninth inning and lost 8-7. The Mets had lost the previous 330 times they trailed by six runs in the ninth.

"I think there’s a number of reasons we didn’t win. We gave too many extra outs that cost us four or five games, maybe even more," Girardi said.

Thomson becomes the 56th manager in club history.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I appreciate the confidence Dave has shown in me," Thomson said in the release. "Having said that, this is an emotional day for me, having worked so closely with Joe for so many years. This has been my home now for the last five years and I care deeply about this franchise, this city, our players, our coaches, our staff and our fans. I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around.”

Thomson spent 28 years (199-2017) in the New York Yankees organization. He was their bench coach under Girardi in 2008 and from 2015-17. He served as the team's third base coach from 2009-14.

Girardi's first year with Philadelphia was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Phillies went 82-80 last year and he ends his tenure with a 132-141 record. Girardi managed the New York Yankees from 2008-17 and the Florida Marlins in 2006.

The Phillies scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the firing.

Trout in town

Girardi's departure comes on a day that was already expected to be an eventful one at Citizens Bank Park with the arrival of Millville's Mike Trout and the Angels.

Trout's status for Friday night's game is uncertain after he got hit by a pitch in the left arm during the ninth inning of Thursday night's game against the New York Yankees.

The three-time MVP has played just two games in Philly — the last time was 2014 because Los Angeles’ scheduled set there in 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Angels have won 12 in a row against Philadelphia — the longest active winning streak by any big league team against a single opponent and the longest such win streak in the history of interleague play, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further coverage.

