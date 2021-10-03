Phillies fire hitting coach Joe Dillon, infield coach Juan Castro before season finale

But most of the Phillies' regulars had a lower OPS this year than last.

Young third baseman Alec Bohm regressed at the plate; veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius had the worst year of his career. As a team, the Phillies cut their strikeout rate from 27.2% in April and May to 20.9% thereafter. But they ranked seventh in the NL in runs (730), home runs (196), and on-base percentage (.318), eighth in slugging (.408), and 10th in hits (1,280) through Saturday night's game.

For a team that was built to slug, the Phillies were too inconsistent. In a text message Sunday, Dillon said he understood someone had to take the fall and wished the team well.

"Expectations weren't met, and I'll take full responsibility for that," Dillon said. "I gave everyone in that clubhouse everything I had, and I'll stand behind all the work Pedro Guerrero, (scouting coordinator) Josh Studnitzer and I did the last two years."

In the next hitting coach, Girardi said he will look for "a combination of everything," from traditional coaching techniques to an understanding of data and analytics. But the Phillies sought a similar blend when they landed on Dillon two years ago. In an age when most players have personal swing coaches, the job of a major-league hitting coach has only gotten more difficult.