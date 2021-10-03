Phillies finish season with 5-4 loss; Harper says: I love this team

MIAMI — Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the fourth inning, and Derek Jeter's Miami Marlins closed their 11th losing season in 12 years with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Bryce Harper doubled and walked before being replaced in the bottom of the third. A contender for NL MVP, he hit .309 with 35 homers, 84 RBIs and a major league-best 1.044 OPS.

"I want to be better, I want to get better," Harper said. "I love this team. I love this organization, and I want to be so good for them and the city of Philadelphia."

Fortes sent a drive off off Hector Neris (4-7) into the Marlins' bullpen in left for a 5-3 lead, his fourth home run since he was called ip from Triple-A on Sept. 17.

"Just looking for a fastball middle-in, and it's exactly what he threw," Fortes said. "I was able to put a good swing on it. I'm very grateful and very happy that I got to end the year like that."

After ending a 17-year playoff drought in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Marlins finished fourth in the NL East at 67-95 in their fourth season since Jeter was part of a group that bought the team.