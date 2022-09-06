Phillies encouraged by progress of pitchers Eflin, Dominguez

PHILADELPHIA — Help is on the way for the Phillies' pitching staff.

Just not immediately.

Both Zach Eflin (knee) and Seranthony Dominguez (triceps tendinitis) threw simulated games Tuesday before their scheduled game against the Miami Marlins. Manager Rob Thomson was effusive about the reports he got on both.

Eflin threw two simulated innings, hitting 93-94 mph. Eflin has been on the IL since June 28, undergoing a strength-building program in the balky right knee that has given him trouble throughout his seven big league seasons.

"Stuff looked good," Thomson said. "I was watching from second base. Everything looked crisp, so not too far away."

Dominguez was hitting mid-90s, which encouraged Thomson given that the reliever hadn't picked up a baseball for a while. His command lagged, as was to be expected. Dominguez was placed on the IL Aug. 21.

The club will evaluate both pitchers Wednesday to determine next steps. That could mean a rehab assignment in the next week, with Dominguez needing as few as one or two if all goes well. Eflin's might take slightly longer.

"All in all, really good. Really encouraging day," said Thomson, whose team has lost six of seven.

The Phillies need arms from anywhere they can get them after a road trip on which only one starter (Bailey Falter) went more than six innings in a start. That included Ranger Suarez going 7 2/3 innings over two starts, a four-inning dud from Aaron Nola, then a San Francisco clobbering of Kyle Gibson in less than two innings.

Wheeler update

Zach Wheeler (forearm tightness) played catch out to 60 feet Tuesday. A plan on his next steps is forthcoming, Thomson said.

It's too early for a timeline, Thomson said, adding that it'll take at least a week to ramp him up should all go well. That would include at least one or two bullpen sessions before the possibility of a rehab stint. Wheeler went on the injured list Aug. 25, retroactive to Aug. 22.

An MRI revealed what Thomson termed a "mild strain" of Nick Castellanos' right oblique. That was enough to land him on the injured list Sunday, but Thomson hopes it won't be much longer.

"It's so mild, we're hoping (he'll be back) when he's eligible to come off, but he's not doing anything baseball-wise today and maybe not tomorrow," Thomson said. "But he feels good, so we'll see."

Dalton Guthrie was called up Sunday to replace him. Guthrie met the team in San Francisco and was penciled in to start in right field Tuesday.