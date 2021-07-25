 Skip to main content
Phillies Covid-19 woes continue
Realmuto's big day helps Phils take care of Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies' Travis Jankowski scores on a sacrifice fly from Jean Segura during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Philadelphia.

 Laurence Kesterson - freelancer, FR170723 AP

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies COVID-19 issues continued Sunday.

The team placed outfielder Travis Jankowski on the COVID-19 injured list before Sunday afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia recalled outfielder Mickey Moniak from triple-A to take Jankowski’s spot on the roster. Moniak, the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, has been performing better with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He has 12 home runs in triple-A, including two Saturday. In this last three games, Moniak is 7 for 12 with four runs scored and six RBIs.

On other COVID-19 news, the Phillies reinstated starting pitcher Chase Anderson from the COVID-19 injured list.

Since July 11, the Phillies have placed at least six big league players on the COVID-19 injured list. One of those players, reliever Bailey Falter, has been on the list twice.

The status of how many Phillies are vaccinated has caused much debate this month. The Phillies are one of seven big league teams not to have 85% of its Tier 1 personnel, which primarily includes players and coaches, vaccinated. Once this level is reached, baseball relaxes some of its COVID-19 protocols.

