MLB

Phillies claim two pitchers off waivers from Giants

In an attempt to add depth, the Philadelphia Phillies claimed two relief pitchers off waivers Wednesday from the San Francisco Giants.

Right-hander Luis Ortiz and lefty Andrew Vasquez spent most of the season in triple A. Ortiz, 27, had a 1.04 ERA in 8 2/3 innings with the Giants and a 4.54 ERA in 67 1/3 innings at triple-A Sacramento; Vasquez, 29, had a 6.23 ERA in 8 2/3 innings between the Giants and Toronto Blue Jays and a 2.23 ERA in 32 1/3 innings at the triple-A level.

It's the second time the Phillies made a claim on Vasquez. They acquired him from the Blue Jays on Aug. 2 only to designate him for assignment two weeks later, at which point he was claimed by the Giants.

The Phillies also created space on the 40-man roster by outrighting right-handed pitchers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, and infielder Yairo Muñoz to triple-A Lehigh Valley.

