PHILADELPHIA - The struggling Phillies will feature a new batting order Sunday afternoon when they host the Boston Red Sox.
Bryson Stott returned to the leadoff spot. Kyle Schwarber, who had batted leadoff the previous four games, dropped to fifth in the order.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of days,” manager Rob Thomson said Sunday morning. “Maybe it will jump start (Schwarber) and Stott too. He has had decent at-bats but there hasn’t been a lot of performance lately. Maybe it jump starts both of them.”
The batting order has been a topic of discussion since Bryce Harper made his speedy comeback from offseason Tommy John surgery.
When Harper returned last Tuesday, Stott dropped in the order and Schwarber returned to the top spot. Stott had batted leadoff in 19 games. He was OK, with a .261/.301/.375 slash line.
Thomson said Schwarber batting leadoff worked well last year for the Phillies when they made an unexpected run to the World Series.
But Schwarber was 0 for 19 with seven strikeouts in the leadoff spot the past four games. Meanwhile, Stott was 1 for 12 since leaving the leadoff spot.
“It’s what we went with last year and it worked out pretty good,” Thomson said of Schwarber hitting leadoff. “But I just think it’s time to jump start the two of them.”
The Phillies took a six-game losing streak into Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. game. Here is their batting order:
Bryson Stott 2B
Treat Turner SS
Bryce Harper DH
Nick Castellanos RF
Kyle Schwarber LF
J.T. Realmuto C
Alec Bohm 3B
Brandon Marsh CF
Edmundo Sosa 3B
