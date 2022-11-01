Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto wins Gold Glove

PHILADELPHIA - J.T. Realmuto is often thought of as the best catcher in baseball.

On Tuesday, he received confirmation.

The Phillies catcher won his second Gold Glove, an award that goes to the best defenders at each position in each league. Realmuto also won the award in 2019.

Realmuto was behind the plate for 133 games this season. He threw out 44% (30 of 68) of would-be base stealers.

“To see what he's done this year behind the plate, obviously one of the most athletic (catchers), in my opinion, if not the most in the major leagues,” Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola said. “(He) helps me out a lot. I'm not the quickest to the plate, and he gets that ball down to second pretty quick.”

The NL and American League Gold Glove winners were announced before Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Major League managers and coaches account for 75% of the selection process. They are not allowed to vote for their own players. The sabermetrics community, which measures advanced defensive statistics, accounts for the remaining 25% of the selection process.