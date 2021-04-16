Phillies catch a break and go on to beat Cardinals 9-2

PHILADELPHIA – Bryce Harper crushed a slider from St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez in the first inning Friday night.

The ball left the Phillies outfielder’s bat at 108 mph. The expected batting average on the blast was .990, according to StatCast. Harper stood in the batter’s box and watched the ball’s flight, probably certain it was headed for the seats.

But the wind held it up, and St. Louis right fielder Tommy Edman made the catch at the base of the wall.

In the second inning, Phillies second baseman Jean Segura hit a pop-up to center field. The ball appeared to be a certain out, but Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson lost the ball in the twilight sky, and it fell in for a double.

Philadelphia took advantage of that good fortune and scored six runs in the second inning en route to a 9-2 win over the Cardinals before 10,842 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

As Segura’s double proved, sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, especially when you’re a struggling on offense.

“That’s the name of the game,” Harper said of putting the ball in play. “I think sometimes we try a little too hard. Put the ball in play and make them make that routine play.”