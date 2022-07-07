Phillies bullpen sparkles again in win over Nationals

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies' bullpen has received its fair share of grief over the years.

All well deserved.

But the past two weeks, one would be hard-pressed to find a better bullpen in baseball.

Phillies relievers combined to allow one run in five innings as Philadelphia beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 before 22,104 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia took two of three from last-place Washington and improved to 6-2 against its NL East rival.

In the last 14 games, opponents have batted .107 (16 for 149) against the Phillies' bullpen. Philadelphia relievers have a 0.78 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 10 walks in 46 innings during the same stretch.

“Our job is to put up as many zeros as we can consecutively,” reliever Brad Hand said. “We want the ball late in the game, and we want to put up zeros. Once you get a bullpen hot and things start clicking the right way, it’s a lot easier to keep things going. Rather than it’s the opposite, people start giving up some leads, giving up some runs, it can snowball the other way. So, we just have to keep doing what we’re doing right now, keep attacking hitters and getting outs.”

The Phillies will now head into the biggest road trip of the season with some momentum.

The Phillies (44-39) will begin Friday with a higher winning percentage than the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the final National League wild-card spot.

Coincidently, the Phillies start a nine-game road trip with a four-game series in St Louis on Friday. It will be the final time the teams meet this season. The trip, which will take the Phillies to the All-Star break, also features games against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins.

A shutdown bullpen will make for a happy flight for the Phillies.

Interim manager Rob Thomson has been with the Phillies since 2018. He has seen more than his fair share of bullpen collapses. The bullpen has been one of the biggest reasons why the Phillies did not make the postseason the past three years.

“Everybody has calmed down a little bit,” Thomson said. “They know where they’re going to pitch and what part of the game they’re going to pitch in. I think that helps them out. They’ve responded.”

Nick Nelson was first out of the pen with two scoreless innings Thursday. Jose Alvarado struck out the heart of the Nationals order — Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Nelson Cruz — in the seventh inning.

Alvarado has struck out 17 in 10 innings pitched since being recalled from Triple-A on June 12. Alvarado threw seven of his 14 pitchers faster than 100 mph Thursday.

“His stuff is electric,” Hand said of Alvarado. “The big thing for him is just keeping it in the strike zone. If he can get ahead 0-1, it’s game over. It’s good to see that he went down (to the minor leagues), figured some stuff out and then come back and throw the ball the way he is right now. It’s definitely fun to watch.”

After Alvarado, Hand allowed a hit and a run in the eighth. Seranthony Dominguez retired the side in the ninth to earn the save.

Dominguez gets most of the save opportunities, but Thomson has not designated him the official closer. Whoever pitches the ninth seems to get the job done.

“I don’t think anybody necessarily cares what inning they’re pitching in,” Hand said. “As long as we’re winning ball games, that’s all that matters at the end of the day. Your job doesn’t change whether it’s the sixth inning or the ninth inning. You’re going out there to put up a zero and turn the ball over to the next guy.”

As for the Phillies offense Thursday, rookie first baseman Darrick Hall bounced back from his worst game of the season.

Hall, who struck out four times Wednesday and in his first at-bat Thursday, drove in the Phillies first run with an RBI double in the third inning. His seventh-inning solo home run off the right-field foul pole gave Philadelphia a three-run lead.

“That home run was really big,” Thomson said. “It gave us a little separation.”

With Thursday’s victory, the Phillies won five of nine games and two of three series during the homestand.

The trip will have a big say in the Phillies' playoff future. Philadelphia hasn’t made the postseason since 2011.

“We’re playing well,” Thomson said. “We’re getting a lot of contributions from a lot of people. We’re playing a complete game right now. Let’s hope that continues.”

Slumping Castellanos

Nick Castellanos has struggled in his first season with the Phillies. Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBIs and a .939 OPS last year for Cincinnati before signing a $100 million, five-year contract with Philadelphia. He is hitting .251 with eight homers and 44 RBIs after going 1 for 4 with a strikeout on Thursday.

Interim manager Rob Thomson said he has not considered dropping Castellanos in the lineup. Castellanos batted third on Thursday.

“I haven’t really thought about it because I think he’s going to come out of it at any moment,” Thomson said. “When he does, he’ll be in the right spot.”