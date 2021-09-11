Phillies' bullpen experiment doesn't work this time, Rockies roll to 11-2 victory

PHILADELPHIA — When the Phillies decided last week to stop using a conventional No. 5 starter in favor of Johnny Bullpen, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski defended the move by noting that "three of the best teams in baseball do it all the time."

Somehow, though, it works much better for the Tampa Bay Rays. Go figure.

After deploying a nine-reliever parade to eke out a 10-inning win in Miami last weekend, the Phillies went bullpenning again Friday night. This time, rookie lefty Bailey Falter yielded three runs in the second inning, too much for a snoozing offense to overcome in an eventual 11-2 humiliation by the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies have dropped four games in a row, including back-to-back defeats to the Rockies, who are 20-50 on the road. You could call it inconceivable, but the Phillies already achieved that distinction by getting swept last month by the league-worst Arizona Diamondbacks.

With the Atlanta Braves winning at home against the Miami Marlins, the Phillies slipped to 4 1/2 games out of first place with 21 remaining. If the Braves go 11-11 the rest of the way, the Phillies would have to finish 15-6 just to tie them. That's a tall order for a 71-70 team that hasn't been more than six games over .500 all season.